A limping Andy Murray just got knocked out of the Australian Open after battling through 5 sets, just days after announcing his retirement from the sport

Andy Murray just fought one of the biggest battles of his career.

It may have only been a Round of 128 in the Australian Open but the Brit fought his way back from two sets down to take his opponent Roberto Bautista Agut to a fifth.

Murray announced last Friday that the Australian Open could be his last tournament after being plagued by a hip injury for nearly two years.

This could have been the last match of Murray’s career.

“How he’s done it, only he knows,” says the commentator as Andy Murray pumps his fist after winning a second tie break against Roberto Bautista Agut in the Australian Open.

It wasn’t to be, but Murray managed to take the Spaniard to set five after coming back from two sets down.

EXTRAORDINARY ???? Murray wins the fourth set tie-break and we go to a decider Simply stunning #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/mBNIJ3oM8S — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) January 14, 2019

The Brit was limping around the court after announcing just days ago that the Australian Open could be his last tournament due to a chronic hip injury.

Somehow, though, Murray seemed to turn the tables and force his opponent into making unnecessary errors.

He even won an epic 16-point rally after racing around the court to return a drop shot and a lob from Bautista Agut.

Commentators speculated that the situation must have been incredibly frustrating for Bautista Agut because Murray appeared to be playing with the freedom of a Grand Slam winner, despite his decision to announce his retirement last week, which would inevitably rally the crowd in his favour.

The atmosphere on court turned increasingly boisterous as Murray continued to play through his hip injury – it was not an easy game for Bautista Agut who received just a fraction of the Brit’s support.

Murray struggled to contain his emotions as the crowd gave him a standing ovation before the game had even finished – there was a palpable sense that the end was nigh.

Finally, Murray was beaten 6-2 in the final set.

“Today was incredible,” Bautista Agut said after the match.

“Andy deserves this atmosphere. Andy deserves all the people who came to watch him. It was an unbelievable match. He is a tough fighter. He gave everything he had until the last point and I want to congratulate him for everything he did for tennis.”

The post-match interviewer then turned to Murray, who said: “If this was my last match then [it was] an amazing way to end.”

“I gave literally everything I had. It wasn’t enough tonight, so congratulations to Roberto and his team. I don’t really have anything else to say. Thanks to everyone. My team, my family, everyone who helped me down the years.

“Maybe I’ll see you again. I’ll do everything possible to try.

“If I want to go again I need to have a big operation which there’s no guarantee I’ll come back from but I’ll give it my best shot.”

"Maybe I'll see you again" We might not have seen the last of @andy_murray in Melbourne ???? #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/bWsHNN798u — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) January 14, 2019

Murray was then shown a series of tributes on a big screen from fellow tennis players including, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and his friend Nick Kyrgios.

“You’ve done Scotland proud, you’ve done Britain proud, you’re a sir – who can say that?” Roger Federer said.

“Judy raised such a fine young gentleman,” Sloane Stephens said.