Google reportedly gave Andy Rubin, the creator of Android, a $90 million exit package after deciding he needed to leave because of a sexual-misconduct investigation

caption Andy Rubin. source Getty Images for Wired

Andy Rubin, the Android mobile software creator, left Google in 2014 after an investigation into an allegation of an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate, The Information reported last year.

On Thursday, The New York Times published more details about the allegation that led to Rubin’s dismissal.

The Times reported that Rubin was found to have pressured a woman with whom he had an extramarital relationship into performing oral sex in a hotel room in 2013.

Google’s investigation found the woman’s complaint to be credible, and Rubin was ultimately provided a $90 million exit package by the company, The Times reported.

New details about Andy Rubin’s 2014 exit from Google are included in a bombshell report by The New York Times, published Thursday, that says the internet company paid him $90 million though it had concluded there was a credible sexual-misconduct allegation against him.

Rubin, who created the Android software that powers most of the world’s smartphones, received the money in the form of monthly payments ranging from $1.25 million to $2.5 million over four years, The Times reported, citing two people with knowledge of the terms.

After leaving Google on publicly amicable terms, Rubin launched Essential, a smartphone company.

The Information reported last year that Google had found that Rubin was involved in an “inappropriate relationship” with a subordinate.

The accusation that led to Rubin’s departure from Google involved him pressuring a woman with whom he had an extramarital relationship into performing oral sex in a hotel room in 2013, The Times reported, citing “two company executives briefed on the relationship.” The incident ended their relationship, according to the report.

The woman brought her complaint to Google’s human-resources department in 2014, and an investigation was opened, The Times reported.

A few weeks into the investigation, Rubin was awarded an additional stock grant of $150 million, which the report described as high by Google’s standards.

Google found the woman’s complaint to be credible and ultimately asked Rubin to leave, the report says. Rubin, who denied the accusation, was able to use the $150 million stock grant to negotiate his $90 million exit package, The Times reported.

Rubin took a leave of absence from Essential last November after The Information reported the nature of his departure from Google. He has since returned.

Today, his net worth is about $350 million, The Times reported, citing a civil lawsuit from his ex-wife.

Representatives from Google and Essential did not immediately return requests for comment.