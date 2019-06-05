Andy Ruiz Jr.’s family made $10,000 each betting on him to beat Anthony Joshua

caption Andy Ruiz Jr. source Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Andy Ruiz Jr. made $7 million for knocking out Anthony Joshua, and his family members scored $10,000 each as they placed 11/1 bets that he would win.

Ruiz Jr. made a guest appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show Tuesday, and his father beamed with pride in the audience.

Ruiz Jr.’s father called his son “Rocky Mehicano.”

The fighter, meanwhile, said a lucrative rematch with Joshua is being negotiated for later in the year.

Andy Ruiz Jr.’s family made $10,000 each after betting almost $1,000 on him to upset the former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday.

Ruiz Jr. shook the boxing world when he overcame 11/1 underdog odds, verbal abuse about his weight, and a knockdown in the third round to score four knockdowns of his own before a shock, but deserved, referee stoppage in the seventh round.

With the win, Ruiz Jr. became the first Mexican to win a major heavyweight championship, earned a $7 million paycheck, and made multiple family members richer as they had the confidence to bet almost $1,000 on him to win.

On the Jimmy Kimmel Live show Tuesday, Ruiz Jr. said: “My dad, my brother, my mom … all of them almost made $10,000 off of me. They made $10,000, yup.”

Speaking to Kimmel, his father Andres Ruiz said: “I feel so proud, man. My Rocky Mehicano!”

Ruiz Jr. then said he wanted to “stay busy, stay active, get in better shape … and look like a Mexican AJ [Anthony Joshua].”

He added that his team is negotiating a lucrative rematch with Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Sport, Joshua’s promoter, with a “November or December” fight looking likely.

It is unclear where the bout will take place, but Ruiz Jr. had previously said he would love to bring the fight to Los Angeles or Mexico.