Andy Ruiz Jr. shakes up the world by beating Anthony Joshua, knocking the Briton down 4 times in a heavyweight shocker

caption Andy Ruiz Jr. just shook up the world. source Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Andy Ruiz Jr. just destroyed Anthony Joshua.

Ruiz Jr. a late replacement for the original opponent Jarrell Miller, knocked Joshua down four times en route to a seventh round stoppage win at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Andy Ruiz Jr. just shook up the world by knocking Anthony Joshua down four times en route to a seventh round stoppage in New York City.

It was supposed to be a showcase fight. It was supposed to introduce the American market to Britain’s ambassadorial champion. But it was nothing short of disaster as it sees Joshua’s global stock plummet.

Ruiz Jr. agreed a deal to challenge Joshua only four weeks ago as the original opponent Jarrell Miller failed three drug tests.

He was mocked for his weight, with calls of “you fat b——” bellowed from the crowd between rounds. But Ruiz Jr. fought the fight of his life and is now the unified heavyweight champ.

Joshua never really seemed like the Joshua who overcame a near ring riot against Dillian Whyte to win in seven rounds four years ago, the Joshua who rose from the canvas to defeat Wladimir Klitschko in 2017, or even the Joshua who started late to beat Alexander Povetkin, last year.

He jabbed well at the beginning of the fight and even scored the first knockdown of the night with an uppercut hook combo in the third. But Ruiz Jr. made the count and scored two knockdowns of his own moments later with a left hook to the temple that dropped and dazed Joshua, before a shellacking in the corner forced him to the canvas once again.

Joshua never really recovered.

In his corner between rounds through the rest of the fight, he kept asking his trainer Rob McCracken what punch he got dropped with. He was repeatedly told it was a hook, but he never really seemed to digest the answer.

Back in the ring, Ruiz Jr. threw combinations and overcame a height disadvantage by getting close and peppering Joshua with shots from the body to the top.

Then, in the seventh, things got awry once again for Joshua. Ruiz Jr. dropped Joshua twice, leaving the taller, musclier man unable to continue.

What makes the victory so impressive for Ruiz Jr. was that this was not just one lucky punch. This was four knockdowns born from calculated attacks. It is one of the biggest upsets in boxing history, let alone the heavyweight division.

Watch it here:

With the loss, Joshua’s record drops to 22 wins with 21 knockouts against one defeat while Ruiz Jr.’s jumps to 33 wins with 22 knockouts against one loss, a decision loss to Joseph Parker in New Zealand two years ago.