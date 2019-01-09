Andy Samberg says he cried after Sandra Oh won her historic Golden Globe

- source
- Andy Samberg appeared on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and discussed co-hosting the 76th Golden Globes with “Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh, who he briefly met while presenting at the 2018 Emmys. The pair reconnected days before hosting the Golden Globes.
- The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star said that he cried backstage after Oh took home the award for best performance by an actress in a drama television series for her role as Eve Polastri.
- In addition to her 2006 Globe for supporting actress for “Grey’s Anatomy,” this year’s win makes Oh the first woman of Asian descent to win multiple Golden Globes.
- Samberg said that Oh is “so warm and magnetic and I fell so into her energy,” so he got emotional.
- “I started crying,” Samberg said. “I was like, ‘She’s been working on this for the last four days I’ve known her!’ I gave her boyfriend a big hug and was like, ‘We did it!'”
- Watch the video below (Samberg talks about Oh at 2:20).
