‘Angel Has Fallen’ continues to take advantage of the quiet late summer box office

“Angel Has Fallen” won the Labor Day weekend box office with an estimated $11.5 million ($14.5 million by Monday).

It is the second-straight weekend the movie has topped the domestic box office.

The 2019 summer box office came in two percent below last year’s season, according to Comscore.

Recently Labor Day has been the holiday weekend big studios have wanted no part of. And that continues this year.

With Warner Bros.’ “It Chapter Two” opening next weekend, all the majors are staying clear of releasing new movies at the multiplexes this weekend, which has led to Lionsgate/Millennium winning the domestic box office for a second consecutive week with “Angel Has Fallen,” the third movie in the Gerard Butler-starring franchise.

Should estimates hold, “Angel Has Fallen” will have a domestic cume of $43.6 million by the end of Monday.

This marks the close of the 2019 summer box office season that came in two percent below last year’s season, according to Comscore (via The Hollywood Reporter).

A big reason for the decline is because there was zero consistency. Outside of the big Disney releases like “Avengers: Endgame,” “Aladdin,” “Toy Story 4,” and “The Lion King” (which all went on to earn over $1 billion globally), successful summer titles were few and far between – “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” “Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw,” “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.” That left lots of underperformers and failures like “Dark Phoenix,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” “Men in Black: International,” and indies “Booksmart” and “Late Night.”

A studio could have taken a chance and released a title it thought could do better business than “Angel Has Fallen” the last two weekends, but instead they all pulled their chips and are preparing for the fall.

It will begin with “It Chapter Two” next weekend by Warner Bros., which is projected to bring in some major coin. Following that are titles that are already gaining award season buzz like Fox’s “Ad Astra” starring Brad Pitt on September 20, and “Joker” (also a Warner Bros. release) on October 4.

