Angelababy, Jackie Chan and Jordan Chan among celebrities supporting the Chinese flag after a protester threw it into the sea

caption Angelababy and Jordan Chan are among the biggest celebrities who have shared a hashtag in support of China, after a protester threw the national flag into the sea in Hong Kong. source Instagram account of @Angelababyct and The New Paper

Some of China’s biggest celebrities – from the mainland and Hong Kong – have publicly declared support for China after a protester reportedly threw the country’s national flag into the sea on Saturday (August 3).

By Tuesday, scores of celebrities had shared photos of the Chinese flag on their official Weibo accounts, accompanied by the hashtags “the Chinese national flag has 1.4 billion flag bearers” and “I am a flag bearer”.

Among the celebrities who have shared the trending hasgtag were Hong Kong kungfu star Jackie Chan, Hong Kong singers Daniel Chan and Jordan Chan, Hong Kong actors Hawick Lau and Aarif Rahman, and Shanghai-born model Angelababy, who moved to Hong Kong when she was 13.

caption Some of the celebrities who have shared the hashtag include Angelababy, Ni Ni and Jordan Chan. source Weibo screengrabs

The incident on Saturday had sparked an outcry from Beijing. On Sunday, the Hong Kong and ­Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO) said the protester’s act was illegal and an insult to national dignity while trampling on the “one country, two systems” principle, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

In an earlier incident on July 21, protesters also vandalised the national emblem outside in Hong Kong’s Sai Ying Pun, SCMP said.

It appears that the incidents have sparked a wave of patriotism in China. On Monday, CCTV News shared a video of a large group of people in Beijing braving a heavy storm to attend the flag-raising ceremony even before 5am on Monday morning.

On Tuesday morning, the hashtags – which were also shared by Chinese stars such as Luhan, Kris Wu, Hu Ge, Huang Bo, Yang Mi, Ni Ni, Jane Zhang and Cecilia Liu – had been viewed over 2.9 billion times on Weibo, with close to 10 million comments posted.

