Everything you need to know about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 12-year relationship — and current divorce battle

caption Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were together for over a decade. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Although Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are no longer together, for 12 years they made history as one of Hollywood’s most iconic couples.

Here’s a timeline of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s long relationship.

2003-2004: Pitt and Jolie met while on the set of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”

caption Jolie would later confirm this. source 20th Century Fox

At the time of filming, Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston and Jolie had recently filed for divorce from Billy Bob Thornton.

As per People’s reports, in a 2006 interview, Jolie confirmed to Vogue that they began developing feelings for each other. She said, “… I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened. I think a few months in I realized, ‘God, I can’t wait to get to work.'”

She added, “It took until, really, the end of the shoot for us, I think, to realize that it might mean something more than we’d earlier allowed ourselves to believe. And both knowing that the reality of that was a big thing, something that was going to take a lot of serious consideration.”

January 2005: Pitt and Aniston announced they were separating.

caption The couple said tabloid speculation did not cause the separation. source Vince Bucci/Getty Images

After months of rumors that Pitt and Jolie had an affair on the set of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” Pitt and Aniston released a statement about their separation to People, saying, “For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media.”

March 2005: Aniston officially filed for divorce from Pitt.

caption Aniston officially filed for divorce in 2005. source Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Shortly after the initial announcement, People reported that Aniston officially filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

April 2005: Pitt and Jolie were photographed on vacation together in Kenya.

caption The vacation was one of the first times the couple was photographed together. source Getty/Alberto E. Rodriguez

A month later, Us Weekly published photos of Pitt and Jolie with Jolie’s son, Maddox, in Kenya.

In September 2005, Aniston described her reaction to the photos in an interview with Vanity Fair: “The world was shocked, and I was shocked.”

July 2005: Pitt and Jolie were featured in a W magazine spread titled “Domestic Bliss,” and Jolie adopted Zahara.

caption Jolie adopted Zahara from Ethiopia with Pitt by her side. source Junko Kimura/Getty

The now-iconic spread included many photos of the two as a couple with a family.

That same month, People reported that Jolie adopted 6-month-old Zahara from Ethiopia with Pitt by her side.

January 2006: The pair confirmed they were expecting their first child together.

caption Maddox and Zahara’s last names were also changed. source Getty/Bryan Bedder

Less than a year after Pitt’s divorce to Aniston was finalized, People confirmed Jolie and Pitt were expecting.

That same month, a judge granted a request to change Maddox and Zahara’s last names to Jolie-Pitt.

May 2006: The couple’s first biological daughter was born in Namibia, Africa.

caption In July, Madame Tussauds unveiled a wax figure of the couple and baby Shiloh. source Getty/Scott Gries

In May, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was born in Namibia. Their obstetrician told People that Pitt was in the operating room the whole time.

March 2007: Pitt and Jolie adopted Pax from Vietnam.

caption The pair traveled to Vietnam to adopt him. source Getty/Kevin Winter

In March, 3-year-old Pax became the newest member of the Jolie-Pitt family when Pitt and Jolie traveled to Vietnam to adopt him.

Reuters reported that Jolie supposedly filed the papers without Pitt because Vietnamese law does not allow unmarried couples to adopt children, but single individuals can.

May 2008: Jolie revealed she was pregnant with twins.

caption Jolie said she was shocked. source Getty/Pascal Le Segretain

At the 2008 Cannes Film Festival, Jolie announced to Today and Access Hollywood that she was expecting twins. She told Access Hollywood, “We weren’t expecting twins. So it did shock us.”

July 2008: The twins were born in Nice, France.

caption The twins were born in July. source Getty/Kevin Winter

Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline were born in Nice, France in July.

A month later, they appeared on the cover of People. Jolie talked about their family life in an interview with the magazine, saying, “It is chaos, but we are managing it and having a wonderful time.”

February 2010: The couple sued News of the World for saying they had split.

caption They won the lawsuit later that year. source Getty/Gareth Cattermole

In February 2010, News of the World published a report saying the couple had broken up. The couple later sued the publication for the false report.

In July, BBC reported that the couple was paid damages from the company who owns the newspaper and they planned to donate it to their charity, the Jolie-Pitt foundation.

April 2012: Pitt and Jolie’s engagement was confirmed.

caption Pitt’s manager confirmed it. source Getty/Kevin Winter

Pitt’s manager confirmed to People that the couple were engaged, saying, “It is a promise for the future and their kids are very happy. There’s no date set at this time.”

May 2013: Jolie revealed she had gone through a preventative double mastectomy.

caption She wrote about it in an op-ed. source Anthony Harvey/Stringer/Getty Images

Jolie wrote a New York Times op-ed about undergoing the surgery, writing, “I am fortunate to have a partner, Brad Pitt, who is so loving and supportive … Brad was at the Pink Lotus Breast Center, where I was treated, for every minute of the surgeries. We managed to find moments to laugh together. We knew this was the right thing to do for our family and that it would bring us closer. And it has.”

August 2014: The two secretly got married in France.

caption Their kids were involved in the wedding. source Getty/Pascal Le Segretain

Associated Press first broke the news in a tweet.

The HuffPost reported from the now-unavailable Associated Press post that Pitt and Jolie privately wed at their Chateau Miraval in France and all of their six children were involved in the ceremony.

The report says Maddox and Pax walked their mom down the aisle, Zahara and Vivienne were flower girls, and Shiloh and Knox were ring bearers. Jolie wore an Atelier Versace gown and a veil that featured designs from her kids’ drawings embroidered into the fabric.

November 2014: They worked on their first movie together since “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”

caption Jolie directed the movie. source Universal Pictures

Pitt and Jolie starred in their second film together, a relationship drama called “By The Sea” that was directed by Jolie.

March 2015: Jolie wrote another op-ed about having her ovaries and Fallopian tubes removed.

caption She underwent another surgery. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

After an annual blood test showed markers that could be “a sign of early cancer,” Jolie decided to have her ovaries and Fallopian tubes removed as a preventative measure.

July 2016: Pitt and Jolie were seen together in public for one of the last times.

caption One of their last public appearances together was with Shiloh. source Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

One of the last times Pitt and Jolie were publicly spotted together as a couple was in July 2016, when they were photographed with Shiloh. Prior to this, they had been apart for months while working on various projects.

September 2016: Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt.

Citing irreconcilable differences, Jolie officially filed for divorce. She petitioned for primary custody of the six children.

October 2016: Pitt was accused of physically abusing Maddox Pitt-Jolie.

caption He was cleared of all charges. source Michael Kovac/Getty Images

There were conflicting reports that Pitt got physical with Maddox and that he had been drinking heavily and others that said that Jolie separated him from their children.

He was later investigated by The LA Department of Children and Family Services and the FBI and was cleared of all charges.

January 2017: The couple hired a private judge.

The couple then hired a private judge and reportedly signed agreements to keep the details of their case private. After that, they were relatively quiet about their split for a while.

August 2018: Jolie’s camp accused Pitt of not paying “meaningful” child support.

caption The battle was all in court filings. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie’s attorneys said in a court filing that Pitt hadn’t paid any “meaningful” child support since they split. It was not clear at the time of the filing what constituted “meaningful” support.

Pitt’s lawyers said in return that Pitt had in fact paid Jolie more than $1.3 million in contributions over the past two years and that Pitt gave Jolie an $8 million loan. Her camp denied that he was meeting his legal obligations for child support. Pitt’s attorneys also accused Jolie via court filing of trying to “manipulate” media coverage of their divorce.

You can read a detailed description of their divorce timeline specifically here.

October 2018: The custody battle continued.

As of October, Jolie and Pitt still have not reached a truce in their custody battle.

Their divorce is still in progress.

For more great stories, head to INSIDER’s homepage.