Angelina Jolie was ‘trying not to cry’ while being filmed dropping her oldest son at college

caption Maddox Jolie-Pitt is Angelina Jolie’s eldest son. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie said she was “trying not to cry” when she dropped off her eldest son, Maddox, at Yonsei University in South Korea in a fan-shared video – and recently revealed that she actually hasn’t stopped crying.

A teary-eyed Jolie, who’s set to star in Marvel’s “The Eternals,” talked to “ET” about the bittersweet moment at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

“What was very beautiful is the way everybody said goodbye,” she said. “When it was time to take [Maddox] to the airport, some jumped into the car to take him … When you know that your kids love each other and you see the way they all – without any kind of prompting or pushing – give each other notes, hug each other, take each other, support each other, then you feel like they’re going to be OK and they’re always going to have each other.”

When asked if she “ugly cried,” Jolie didn’t hesitate to say yes.

“Oh my god, an embarrass your children ugly cry,” she said. “I also, just at some point, had the big [sun]glasses and the amount of times I turned and waved.”

Maddox, who’s 18 years old, is one of the six kids she had with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

But the 44-year-old isn’t the only parent who got emotional about sending her kid off to college.

“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” host and comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica Seinfeld shared sweet photos of their family as their daughter, Sascha Seinfeld, headed off to college.

“New chapter begins for Sascha. Off to college!” Jessica Seinfeld wrote in one of her captions.

In another heartwarming photo of the family huddled in a group hug, she wrote, “and just like that, they leave the nest. (For now).”

Kelly Ripa also confessed that she and husband Mark Consuelos got emotional as they sent off their daughter, Lola Grace Consuelos, as well. First Ripa shared a throwback photo of the two with Lola as a baby.

“2001 from your Christening to college. In the blink of an eye. I’m not crying. You’re crying (actually Daddy’s sobbing),” Ripa captioned the post.

The “Live With Kelly and Ryan” host then shared another photo where she’s kissing her daughter’s cheek.

“The nest is getting roomy,” she captioned the photo.

Lisa Rinna of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and husband Harry Hamlin also shared photos of their college-bound daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin.

“And just like that they take flight,” she wrote in the caption.