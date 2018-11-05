Angelina Jolie spotted having grilled pork belly in Seoul

Angelina Jolie was spotted having Korean barbecue in Seoul on Nov 2, 2018. Instagram / @eugeneaan

If you’re feeling guilty about all the feasting you did over the weekend, don’t worry.

Apparently, even Hollywood star Angelina Jolie enjoys a delicious meal of fatty grilled pork belly.

Jolie was spotted in a Korean barbecue restaurant in Seoul on Friday (Nov 2), casually having samgyeopsal (grilled pork belly) with her 14-year-old son, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt.

Photos of Jolie at the restaurant were uploaded by Instagram user eugeneaan, who wrote: “I just bumped into Angelina Jolie -she was eating Samgyeopsal(grilled pork belly).”

According to Korea Herald, Jolie was at the restaurant in Samcheong-dong, a traditional area in central Seoul, at around 10pm.

The 43-year-old actress and filmmaker, who is also a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) special envoy, was in Seoul to advocate “for vitally needed support for refugees globally” the organisation said on its website.

UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie and UNHCR goodwill ambassador for Republic of Korea, actor Jung Woo-sung, at UNHCR office in Seoul on 3 November, 2018. UNHCR

While in South Korea, she met with Justice Minister Park Sang-ki, to thank him for South Korea’s efforts in providing aid to around 500 Yemeni asylum-seekers who arrived on Jeju island in May.