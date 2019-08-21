Angelina Jolie’s son Maddox moves to South Korea to study at one of its most prestigious universities

Maddox Jolie-Pitt and his mother Angelina Jolie are reportedly in Seoul to attend the Yonsei University entrance ceremony. Reuters

Angelina Jolie’s eldest son Maddox has moved to South Korea to study at the prestigious Yonsei University, local media has reported.

The 18-year-old will start college life at Yonsei’s Songdo campus in Incheon from next week, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing a university statement.

According to Yonhap, Maddox Jolie-Pitt will be based at the campus for a year.

On August 19, the Korea Times reported that the teen was already in the nation’s capital for the university’s entrance ceremony. Jolie was said to have also arrived in Seoul to accompany him.

According to the Times, Jolie-Pitt will study life science and biotechnology at Yonsei’s Underwood International College. The report added that both Jolie and her son toured the campus in November, when she was on an official visit to Seoul as a special envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The report also said that Jolie-Pitt was a “big K-pop fan”, and has learned the Korean language as part of his preparations to live there.

Yonsei is part of a trio of South Korea’s most highly regarded universities known as SKY – made up of Seoul National University, Korea University, and Yonsei University.

Notable Yonsei alumni include former South Korean president Han Seung-soo, JYP Entertainment founder Park Jin-young, and Daewoo founder Kim Woo-jung.

