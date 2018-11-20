What every Victoria’s Secret Angel wore in her first fashion show for the brand

caption Adriana Lima reportedly walked in her final Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Victoria’s Secret currently has 13 active Angels.

Some of these models, like Adriana Lima, have been with the company for over a decade.

Ahead of the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, find out what each Angel wore during her first runway show for the lingerie brand.

Today, Victoria’s Secret Angels are among some of the world’s most well-recognized, and highest-paid, models.

Some of these models, like Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepoel, have been with the company for over a decade. Others earned their Angel wings more recently.

Currently, the brand has 13 active Angels, not including Alessandra Ambrosio, who parted ways with Victoria’s Secret last year – although the Brazilian model is still listed as an Angel on the company’s website.

Ahead of the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, find out what each Angel wore when she was cast in the event for the first time.

Adriana Lima wore two different looks when she made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut in 1999.

In the lingerie brand’s 1999 show, the model first stepped out in a white bodysuit with a ruffled polka-dot trim. She then showed off a floral-print bra with a matching sarong-style miniskirt.

Lima, who became an Angel in 2000, reportedly walked in her 19th, and last, Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year. She was photographed looking tearful on the runway when the show was filmed in New York City on November 8.

The model also thanked the lingerie brand and fans in a heartfelt Instagram post ahead of the show.

Behati Prinsloo sported a green bra and red plaid shorts when she joined the show in 2007.

caption Prinsloo walks in the 2007 (left) and 2018 (right) Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows. source Alexander Tamargo/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Her cozy runway look in the 2007 show also included red leg warmers, red mittens, and an olive-green jacket.

After a three-year hiatus, Prinsloo returned to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year. The model, who earned her Angel wings in 2009, previously walked in the show for nine consecutive years.

Candice Swanepoel was also cast for the first time in 2007.

Swanepoel’s debut look featured a blue bra and underwear set, a cropped, light-blue puffer coat, and leg warmers made of the same material.

The model earned her Angel wings in 2010 and has walked in 11 shows for Victoria’s Secret.

Elsa Hosk wore a casual neon ensemble by Pink for her debut in 2011.

caption Hosk walks in the 2011 (left) and 2018 (right) Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows. source Jamie McCarthy/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

That year, she walked the runway in a neon green sweater and pink underwear. The model accessorized the look with a sequined black backpack, orange sunglasses, purple fingerless gloves, and multicolored bracelets.

An Angel since 2015, Hosk was chosen to wear the Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra in this year’s show. The $1 million Dream Angels bra is made of 2,100 Atelier Swarovski-created diamonds and features a balconette design with thin spaghetti straps.

Jasmine Tookes donned a floral look at her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2012.

caption Tookes walks in the 2012 (left) and 2018 (right) Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows. source Jamie McCarthy/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The model’s ensemble consisted of a pink bra and matching underwear with a floor-length train designed to look like a giant tulip, as well as a green umbrella shaped like a lily pad.

Tookes was named one of Victoria’s Secret’s 10 new Angels in 2015. She walked in her seventh show for the lingerie brand this year.

Josephine Skriver joined the runway event in 2013.

In her first show, Skriver sported black underwear and a sequined pink bralette under a cropped, see-through sweater vest. The model’s look also featured a hat and thigh-high socks covered in colorful pom-poms.

Skriver, who became an Angel in 2016, returned for her sixth Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year.

Lais Ribeiro stepped out in two outfits when she was cast for the first time in 2010.

caption Ribeiro walks in the 2010 (left) and 2018 (right) Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows. source Theo Wargo/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ribeiro first walked the runway in a swim-inspired look consisting of a yellow leotard, goggles, and “wings” shaped like a splash of water. She then changed into an animal-print bra and underwear set and black wings.

Since 2010, the model has appeared in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show every year except 2012, when she sprained her ankle during a rehearsal ahead of the show. Ribeiro became an Angel in 2015.

Lily Aldridge’s debut ensemble in the 2009 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show featured a shimmery sweater with an open back.

Aldridge also wore sequined pink underwear and colorful wedges on the runway. She earned her Angel wings the following year in 2010.

The model, who is currently pregnant with her second child, was absent from the lineup for this year’s show.

Martha Hunt wore yellow lingerie, strappy knee-high heels, and blue wings during her first show in 2013.

caption Hunt walks in the 2013 (left) and 2018 (right) Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

The model, who became an Angel in 2015, returned for her sixth show this year.

Romee Strijd joined the runway event in 2014.

caption Strijd walks in the 2014 (left) and 2018 (right) Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In her first show, Strijd wore a white bra and underwear set under a sheer light-blue robe.

The model signed on as an Angel in 2015. She’s walked in a total of five shows for Victoria’s Secret.

Sara Sampaio sported a colorful ensemble when she made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut in 2013.

caption Sampaio walks in the 2013 (left) and 2018 (right) Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows. source Jamie McCarthy/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The model walked the runway in a neon green bralette, zebra-print underwear with a pink trim, a shimmery silver jacket, and leopard-print cap.

Sampaio was named one of Victoria’s Secret’s 10 new Angels in 2015. She’s walked in six shows for the brand.

Stella Maxwell walked the runway in two pastel-colored looks at her first show in 2014.

caption Maxwell walks in the 2014 (left) and 2018 (right) Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows. source Tristan Fewings/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Maxwell first stepped out in a light-pink lingerie set, sheer lace peplum top, and feathery wings. She then changed into a light-turquoise lingerie set with matching structured wings.

The model earned her official Angel wings in 2015 and returned for her fifth show this year.

Taylor Hill wore pajamas during her first appearance in the runway event.

caption Hill walks in the 2014 (left) and 2018 (right) Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows. source Tristan Fewings/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Hill’s debut outfit consisted of a leopard-print bra and underwear set, worn under sheer sweatpants and sweater sleeves.

An Angel since 2015, the model walked in her fifth show this year.

The 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs Sunday, December 2, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

