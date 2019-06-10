Watch: Angry pro-Brexit protestor storms launch of pro-Brexit Conservative leadership candidate

caption Angry protestor interrupts pro-Brexit campaign launch source Getty

McVey’s launch was also overshadowed today after she was seemingly snubbed live on television by her former colleague Lorraine Kelly.

LONDON – The leadership campaign launch for a pro-Brexit Conservative MP was dramatically interrupted on Monday when an aggressive pro-Brexit protestor stormed the stage and accused her and fellow colleagues of being “fake Tories.”

Former Work & Pensions secretary McVey is a staunch Brexiteer who said the UK should “embrace” a no-deal Brexit if she became prime minister.

However, an aggressive heckler on Monday took the microphone after she had delivered her launch speech, at a meeting of the Eurosceptic Bruges Group meeting in Westminster and accused her and fellow Conservative MPs Philip Davies and Philip Hollobone of being “fake news” and “fake Tories.”

The protestor was named as Graham Moore, who runs a pro-Brexit fringe website which claims the UK legally left the EU on March 29.

Moore was surrounded by staff and security who asked him to leave, but he refused to do so, telling one: “Touch me and I’ll have you nicked.”

Wow. A very aggressive man has just stormed the stage accusing the audience of fake news and calling MPs traitors for supporting May’s Brexit deal. pic.twitter.com/LM4QMxwA7P — Thomas Colson (@tpgcolson) June 10, 2019

Speaking at a meeting of the event, McVey said: “I want to stand for leader of the greatest political party ever, the Conservative Party.

“My clear agenda is to deliver Brexit on the 31st of October and then we must unite the country, and then unite our party too.”

“Britain’s public sector workers need a pay rise and our police and our schools desperately need cash. That’s what my campaign is about.”

She added: “Our public sector workers have stuck by us and worked hard to help clear up the economic mess that was left by Labour and that we inherited.

“That’s why, under my leadership, the Conservative Party will offer four million public sector workers a pay rise.”

McVey snubbed by Lorraine Kelly live on-air

McVey’s campaign launch was also overshadowed after her former colleague Lorraine Kelly appeared to snub her on live television.

Kelly was asked about her experience of working with McVey, who is a former presenter, on ITV this morning, but immediately changed the subject.

Following the clip, which went viral on social media, Kelly was again asked by host Piers Morgan whether she had not got on with McVey when they worked together.

Kelly again sidestepped the question, saying that it was too long ago to remember.