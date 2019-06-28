The world’s largest beer maker is buying The Fat Jewish’s wine brand famous for White Girl Rosé

source Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Anheuser-Busch InBev is taking control of Babe Wine, the company famous for White Girl Rosé, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Babe Wine, formerly called Swish Beverages, was co-founded by the Instagram influencer Josh Ostrovsky, known widely by his handle ‘The Fat Jewish.’

By buying the brand, AB InBev is betting on the power of social media and the appeal of canned rosé to younger consumers.

Big beer is hoping that even if you don’t want to crack open a cold can of Bud Light at the end of the day, you’ll reach for a can of rosé.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest beer maker that’s responsible for Budweiser and Bud Light, is taking control of Babe Wine, the brand co-founded by the Instagram-famous Josh Ostrovsky, also known as ‘The Fat Jewish,’ Bloomberg reported Friday. AB Inbev did not disclose financial details of the transaction, according to Bloomberg.

Beer has become less popular in the US, as Americans are drinking less alcohol overall. Millennials and Generation Z consumers are reaching for other drinks from kombucha to spiked seltzer. By taking full control of Babe Wine – the company previously held a minority stake – InBev is expanding beyond malt beverages and is betting on canned wine, a growing part of the market.

Babe Wine, formerly known as Swish Beverages, has a portfolio that includes bottled wine such as its premier product, “White Girl Rosé”, and a range of sparkling wines.

AB Inbev is also betting big on the power of social media. Ostrovsky and co-founders Tanner and David Oliver Cohen, built their company through clever branding, Instagram and Twitter. The Cohens are responsible for the Twitter account “White Girl Problems,” and authored a New York Times bestselling book with the same name.

Babe Wine’s aesthetically pleasing, Instagrammable cans have been boosted by the popularity of The Fat Jewish’s Instagram page, as well as endorsements by the Emily Ratajkowski, the brand’s so-called chief taste officer.

Ostrovsky and Ratajkowski have 10 million and 23 million Instagram followers, respectively.

