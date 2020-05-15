Watch the musicians behind the ‘Animal Crossing’ theme perform the song live from quarantine

- source
- Nintendo
- “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” is a delightful, charming game with equally delightful music.
- That music was composed by Kazumi Totaka, a longtime “Animal Crossing” series music composer, and performed by a variety of talented musicians working with Nintendo.
- The musicians who performed the game’s main theme song got together virtually during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to perform the song for the new game’s many new fans.
- Check out the very impressive performance below!
