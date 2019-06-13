The new ‘Animal Crossing’ game will let you build your own island paradise on the Switch — here’s everything we know about it so far

caption “Animal Crossing” will teach you that building a home takes some work. source “Animal Crossing: New Horizons”/Nintendo

“Animal Crossing: New Horizons” will be released for the Nintendo Switch on March 20, 2020.

Like prior “Animal Crossing” games, “New Horizons” will offer a slice-of-life experience that lets players build their own island paradise.

Up to eight players can share the same island and play together, participating in activities like gardening, fishing, and general exploration.

“Animal Crossing: New Horizons” will also introduce a new crafting system that lets players collect materials to build new furniture, key items, and decorations for their home.

Nintendo revealed “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” during its presentation at E3 2019, more than eight months after it first teased that the series was coming to the Switch.

The “Animal Crossing” series offers players a “slice-of-life” experience where they build a home in a small village and participate in casual activities like fishing and gardening.

“Animal Crossing: New Horizons” will bring players to a deserted island to start a brand new village. As players explore the island, collect materials, and craft new items, they’ll eventually see their new home start to flourish. As many as eight different players can live on the same island and build their own homes together.

Four players can use a single Switch to explore the island together, while online and local wireless play with multiple Switches will allow up to eight players on the island at once. Even without other players, the island will be filled with animal villagers for players to befriend.

Here’s everything we know about “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” so far:

When you first arrive on the island, “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” will let you create your own character and customize its appearance and clothing.

Up to eight player characters can live on the same island, and four people can play “New Horizons” at once using the same Switch. If you’re playing online, you can have eight players exploring the same island at once.

“Animal Crossing” doesn’t have a ton of action, but there’s a quiet satisfaction that comes from gradually building a beautiful home.

To keep your home growing, you’ll occasionally have to branch out into the wild to cut down trees and collect materials.

As you collect materials, you’ll be able to craft new items, furniture, and other decorations for your island home.

New items will let you explore new parts of the island, or participate in fun activities like fishing.

Just because you’re on an island doesn’t mean it’ll be sunny everyday. “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” will also include seasonal weather.

If you don’t have other people to play with you, there are plenty of friendly villagers you can chat with.

“Animal Crossing: New Horizons” will be released on March 20, 2020, and we should learn more about the game in the coming months. Until then, you’ll just have to imagine your own island paradise.

You can watch the full trailer for “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” right here: