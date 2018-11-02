This artist turns your favorite viral animal memes into hilarious clay sculptures

- source
A Japanese artist that wishes to remain anonymous brings some of the best and most viral animal memes to life with super realistic clay sculptures. Of course, the internet is here for it.
INSIDER spoke with the artist, known as Meetissai, to learn more about the adorable project.
The sculptor started the project after searching for an IRL version of their favorite animal meme. Unable to find one, they decided to make their own.
フォロワーさんちのぬこ様を作りました。
が、いまだにどうなってんのか理解できていない pic.twitter.com/ovrbihLiOb
— めーちっさい (@meetissai) August 12, 2018
It takes 10 days to make each sculpture, including this one of the Bullet Cat meme.
有名な浮遊する猫を作ってみました。 pic.twitter.com/XdBBdwb47I
— めーちっさい (@meetissai) September 6, 2018
The artist told INSIDER that their personal favorite is the cat walking on two legs.
TLに流れてきた二足の猫が可愛かったので粘土で再現してみました pic.twitter.com/RitwZfPZ1X
— めーちっさい (@meetissai) June 17, 2018
Each sculpture is made out of epoxy putty and stone powder clay.
Every sculpture is also meticulously painted by hand.
急ぎで作った黒猫のフィギュア pic.twitter.com/ylQpvgG7m8
— めーちっさい (@meetissai) October 2, 2018
Although most of the creations are cats, Meetissai creates sculptures of other animals, too.
謎の写真を参考にうさぎのペーパーウェイトを作りました。
顔がうるさいです。 pic.twitter.com/nYlBbp8zk7
— めーちっさい (@meetissai) October 24, 2018
If an animal meme is going viral, you’ll likely see a Meetissai original of it soon.
強風に煽られる犬を作ってみました。
たぶん犬。 pic.twitter.com/ste8rWVKxA
— めーちっさい (@meetissai) October 29, 2018
