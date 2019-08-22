4 times animals masterfully photobombed proposals and engagement photos

- source
- The Saugatuck Buck in Michigan is a notorious photobombing deer who has now crashed two engagement shoots.
- A baby hippo photobombed a couple who got engaged at the Cincinnati Zoo.
- One couple’s hyperactive puppy kept bounding into their engagement photos.
-
Proposal and engagement photos are already beautiful snapshots of people in love. But adding mischievous animals into the mix makes them even more adorable.
Here are four couples whose romantic moments were photobombed by animals.
Joyce Sabino Greffe and Alfredo Garcia da Silva wanted to include their dog, Thor, in their engagement photos.
They promised he would be on his best behavior. But Thor, a rambunctious 9-month-old puppy, had other ideas.
Their beloved pup got a little overexcited in front of the camera.
When their photographer, Nícolas Carrelo, shared some hilarious outtakes from their engagement photoshoot on Facebook, they went viral with over 115,000 shares and 64,000 comments begging for more photos.
“It was a hilarious photo session with this hyperactive dog,” Carrelo told Insider. “Yes, it was challenging. But it all worked out.”
Colbie Wakeley and Jake Lee’s beachside proposal at Saugatuck Dunes State Park was photobombed by a local deer.
The deer is something of a local celebrity known as the friendly “Saugatuck Buck.” The Michigan Department of Natural Resources instructed people not to approach or feed the animal after it was filmed cozying up to beachgoers in July.
The Saugatuck Buck seemed to relish the camera’s attention.
“He just kind of chilled and took his time getting photographed, honestly,” Annabelle Christina Clark, the couple’s photographer, said. “He even hung around for the Champagne toast!”
The Saugatuck Buck made an encore appearance a few weeks later at Austin Swiercz and Dori Anne’s engagement photoshoot.
Austin Swiercz and Dori Anne were also taking engagement photos in Saugatuck Dunes State Park in Michigan when the infamous deer photobombed their session.
“As I was shooting away, I noticed the deer slowly getting closer and closer to Dori and Austin, where at this point it was right behind them, so I said to them, ‘You guys, the deer is right behind you, stay calm and just focus on one another,'” photographer Eldina Kovacevic told Insider. “The deer was directly behind them and started to sniff Austin’s shoulder. He was so close that they felt his breath over his shoulder.”
They seized the opportunity to stage romantic snapshots featuring the deer as a prop.
The photos were shared over 56,000 times on Facebook.
“Eldina was able to capture this PERFECTLY and get so creative with it!” the bride-to-be wrote on Facebook. “We’re so lucky!”
Nick Kelble proposed to Hayley Kelble (née Roll) at the Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio as Fiona the Hippo looked on.
Hayley turned around to give her phone to another visitor to take a photo of them standing with Fiona. When she turned around, Nick was on one knee.
The baby hippo was a memorable part of their special day.
Hayley posted a series of photos of the event on her Instagram page, with the caption: “We’re so happy Fiona could be there on our special day,” adding: “Here’s to many more years of going to zoos with you.”
