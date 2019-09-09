A Michigan deer infamous for sneaky photobombs ate a bride’s bouquet during the couple’s wedding photoshoot

caption The Saugatuck Buck strikes again. source Courtesy of Laurenda Marie Photography and Melissa Anne Floral Co

Morgan and Luke Mackley were taking wedding photos in Saugatuck, Michigan, when a deer crashed their pictures and munched on Morgan’s bouquet.

The deer is a local celebrity known as the “Saugatuck Buck” who has photobombed two other couples taking engagement pictures.

He’s known for being friendly, but Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources has instructed people to keep their distance.

The Saugatuck Buck didn’t receive an invitation to Morgan and Luke Mackley’s wedding. But to their delight, he insisted on showing up anyway.

The friendly deer has photobombed several engagement photoshoots in Saugatuck, Michigan. He’s something of a local celebrity known for being friendly and unafraid of approaching people. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources instructed people to keep their distance, but the buck knows a good photo-op when he sees one.

Photographer Laurenda Bennett was taking photos of the newlywed couple at Felt Estate, a historic mansion in Saugatuck, Michigan, when they noticed the deer grazing behind a wooden fence.

“As soon as it spotted us, it walked right on over to Morgan and Luke and took interest in her bouquet immediately,” Bennett told Insider. “He casually stepped over the fence and continued his quest to eat the flowers from Morgan’s bouquet.”

The deer munched on Morgan’s bridal bouquet as the couple continued to pose for photos

caption Morgan and Luke Mackley tried to keep the bouquet out of the deer’s reach. source Courtesy of Laurenda Marie Photography and Melissa Anne Floral Co

The Saugatuck Buck is a well-known photobomber, but Bennett didn’t expect him to make an appearance.

“I had heard stories of a friendly deer in this area, but never anticipated running into him,” she said. “Wasn’t even a thought in our minds. We were all shocked! You never think anything like this would ever happen to you.”

Bennett used the opportunity to capture candid pictures of the couple

caption Photographer Laurenda Bennett snapped candid photos of the couple with the deer. source Courtesy of Laurenda Marie Photography and Melissa Anne Floral Co

“I am a sucker for candid photos over posed, so I was thrilled after I got home and finally had a chance to upload and go through the photos! Their reactions were priceless!” Bennett said. “Their ability to adapt and just be in the moment is what truly makes the photos.”

In the end, the determined deer got his bouquet, and the Mackleys got wedding photos they’ll never forget.