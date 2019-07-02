45 animal photos you may not believe are real

- source
- Getty Images
- Animals don’t generally pose for photos the way humans do.
- So when you capture them at just the right moment doing unusual things, it can be a magnificent thing.
- These animal photos seem unreal because they capture animals doing unlikely things, show animals acting like humans, or were caught at the perfect moment.
For some of these unreal photos, the animals were just at the right place at the right time. This baby turtle stands out in the group.
- source
- Chaiwat Subprasom/Reuters
This poor cat’s face is a means to an end.
- source
- Here it is/Getty Images
This curious koala seems to be discovering the wonders of the modern lens.
- source
- David Gray/Reuters
This shameless monkey seems to be digging for gold.
- source
- Ilya Naymushin/Reuters
In other photos, we see animals that seem to be aware that all eyes are on them …
- source
- Seregraff/Getty Images
… like this smiling pit bull …
- source
- SensorSpot/Getty Images
or this pup, who really seems to know how to pose.
- source
- Fenne/Getty Images
Jump on three! 1…2…
- source
- Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
This kangaroo looks like it knows how to chill …
- source
- Smileus/Getty Images
… but clearly, this seal is too shy for the camera.
- source
- Rebecca Naden/Reuters
Who could fear such a smiley creature?
- source
- Mats Silvan/Getty Images
This super social seal seems to be waving on the beach …
- source
- Elena Eliachevitch/Getty Images
… and this owl looks like it’s winking at the camera.
- source
- Vasily Fedosenko/Reuters
Some photos capture animals seemingly showing a range of emotions, like this sea lion that looks like it’s caught the giggles.
- source
- NaturesMomentsuk/Shutterstock
This sloth appears to be happy as a clam.
- source
- Art Soul Photography/Getty Images
… unlike this goose.
- source
- Sandra Standbridge/Getty Images
This little monkey looks like it cannot believe how big its ears are.
- source
- Gallo Images/Getty Images
… and this orangutan doesn’t seem to know what’s up.
- source
- dmf87/Getty Images
This scowling kitten appears to be beyond bothered by something.
- source
- Dockside Colors/Getty Images
And this bear seems like it just can’t deal right now.
- source
- Freder/Getty Images
Is that sea turtle giving us the stink-eye?
- source
- petesphotography/Getty Images
This cat looks absolutely appalled.
- source
- saulgranda/Getty Images
It looks like it’s been a long day for this polar bear.
- source
- SBTheGreenMan/Getty Images
This baboon seems like it’s had a long day also.
- source
- baboon Steve Clancy Photography/Getty Images
Can you believe it? It looks like this squirrel can’t.
- source
- Dgwildlife/Getty Images
Some photos capture animals seemingly doing human activities like dancing. This bear seems to have found nature’s groove …
- source
- Jose Angel Astor Rocha/Shutterstock
… and these lions look like they’re waltzing.
- source
- Danny Sullivan/Shutterstock
These baby gorillas seem to be salsa-dancing, and mom doesn’t look impressed.
- source
- Eric Gevaert/Shutterstock
This dancing queen is reaching for the stars.
- source
- Geert Weggen/Getty Images
Some animals have been caught singing, too, or at least looking like it. This trio appears to be singing in unison …
- source
- Taufik Ardiansyah/Shutterstock
… and these braying camels could be an a cappella group.
- source
- John M Lund Photography Inc/Getty Imaghes
Animals have been caught engaging in other human-like activities, too. This Frenchie appears to be doing yoga, and it has the bird dog pose down …
- source
- BenGrantham/Getty Images
… and this bear looks like it’s meditating.
- source
- Enrique Alaez Perez/Shutterstock
This cat looks like it’s playing a game of Twister …
- source
- Akimasa Harada/Getty Images
… and this dog is clearly a skater.
- source
- lisegagne/Getty Images
This bison seems like it has places to be …
- source
- nwbob/Getty Images
… and so does this dog.
- source
- Alex Eggermont/Getty Images
Other animals have been caught showing affection the way humans do. These loving prairie dogs have this hugging thing down!
- source
- Craig Houghton/Getty Images
Every heard of tough love? This angry lion doesn’t seem to be phasing its cub.
- source
- WLDavies/Getty Images
This koala looks like it’s helping its friend with their look.
- source
- Marco Simoni/Getty Images
This generous dog is playing mama for these baby tigers.
- source
- China Stringer Network/Reuters
In this other unlikely relationship, this majestic creature doubles as a head scratcher.
- source
- Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters
And what’s more human-like than taking a selfie? This monkey looks like it knows what its doing …
- source
- nomads.team/Shutterstock
… and this horse looks like it has posed for a selfie before.
- source
- Ion Barbu/EyeEm/Getty Images
Is this pug taking a selfie, too?
- source
- jermzlee/Getty Images