Can you spot the camouflaged animals in these photos?

By
Talia Lakritz
Can you find the spider in the sand?

Can you find the spider in the sand?
Ruzi Liskova/Shutterstock

Chameleons aren’t the only animals that can blend in with their surroundings.

These 15 creatures are also masters of disguise. Can you spot them incognito in their natural habitats?

Can you spot the snow leopard on this snowy terrain?

Where’s the snow leopard?
outcast85/Shutterstock

If you look carefully, you can see a snow leopard walking along the rocks.

The snow leopard blends in seamlessly to the color of the ground.

There’s the snow leopard.
outcast85/Shutterstock, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER

It’s hard to see, but it’s there.

Can you tell what animal is hiding in this tree trunk?

What animal is it?
Anna Veselova/Shutterstock

It’s practically the same color as the bark.

It’s a gecko.

There’s the gecko.
Anna Veselova/Shutterstock, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER

Leaf-tailed geckos look just like tree bark.

Can you find the lizard against this black and white speckled background?

Where’s the lizard?
OlegD/Shutterstock

The lizard has a spotted pattern just like its surroundings.

It’s crawling diagonally.

There’s the lizard.
OlegD/Shutterstock, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER

Most people would probably miss it from far away.

Which is the leaf and which is the leaf mantis?

Can you tell the real leaf from the leaf mantis?
Forest man72/Shutterstock

Leaf mantises are masters of disguise.

The insect’s appendages look just like the leaf it’s sitting on.

There it is.
Forest man72/Shutterstock, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER

It’s not called a leaf mantis for nothing.

Can you see the toad on the Amazon forest floor?

Where’s the toad?
Fabio Maffei/Shutterstock

Its body is the same color as the leaves.

The toad looks like another fallen leaf.

There it is.
Fabio Maffei/Shutterstock, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER

Its eyes are a bit of a giveaway.

Where’s the moth?

Can you find the moth?
Katarina Christenson/Shutterstock

It’s hard to see against the tree’s surface.

The outline of the moth is barely visible.

There’s the moth.
Katarina Christenson/Shutterstock, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER

Its head is slightly darker and more visible than its wings.

Where is the flat sole fish in this photo?

Can you spot the fish?
Tropical studio/Shutterstock

It’s the same color as the sand.

Flat sole fish imitate the color of the ocean floor where they live.

There it is.
Tropical studio/Shutterstock, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER

Their eyes are on one side of their body since they swim flat against the sea floor.

Can you spot the spider?

Where’s the spider?
Decha Thapanya/Shutterstock

There’s a spider hiding somewhere on the tree bark.

Its segmented body is just barely visible.

There’s the spider.
Decha Thapanya/Shutterstock, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER

The spider’s brown pattern fits right in with the tree bark.

What about this sand spider?

Can you find the spider?
Ruzi Liskova/Shutterstock

There’s a sand spider there somewhere.

It almost appears translucent.

There’s the spider.
Ruzi Liskova/Shutterstock, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER

Sand spiders bury themselves to ambush their prey.

How many deer can you find in this photo?

Do you see the deer?
critterbiz/Shutterstock

They’re hard to spot.

There are three of them.

There they are.
critterbiz/Shutterstock, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER

The deer are difficult to see through the branches.

Can you tell what animals is on the tree?

It’s there somewhere.
alslutsky/Shutterstock

It resembles the growths on the tree trunk.

It’s a Vietnamese mossy frog.

It’s a frog.
alslutsky/Shutterstock, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER

Vietnamese mossy frogs disguise themselves as patches of moss.

There’s an animal hiding in this reef. Can you tell what it is?

What is it?
Kristina Vackova/Shutterstock

It’s difficult to tell where the creature begins and reef ends.

It’s a devil scorpionfish.

It’s hiding in the reef.
Kristina Vackova/Shutterstock, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER

The venomous fish wait in coral reefs to ambush their prey.

There’s a well-hidden lizard on this tree trunk. Can you detect it?

There’s a lizard there somewhere.
Alikosina/Shutterstock

It’s expertly camouflaged.

It’s small, but it’s there.

There’s the lizard.
Alikosina/Shutterstock, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER

It’s hard to tell that anything is there.

Eurasian woodcocks camouflage themselves in wooded areas. Can you spot one in this photo?

Where’s the Eurasian woodcock?
serkan mutan/Shutterstock

Eurasian woodcocks are birds native to temperate and subarctic Eurasia.

It’s sitting in the grass.

There it is.
serkan mutan/Shutterstock, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER

Eurasian woodcocks perform special courtship flights known as roding.

Can you spot the jaguar?

Where’s the jaguar?
FCG/Shutterstock

No pun intended.

It’s barely visible through the branches.

There’s the jaguar.
FCG/Shutterstock, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER

The jaguar’s spots blend in with its environment.