Can you spot the camouflaged animals in these photos?

Can you find the spider in the sand?

Some animals have the ability to blend in with their surroundings as a defense mechanism.

Can you spot these 15 camouflaged animals in the wild?

Chameleons aren’t the only animals that can blend in with their surroundings.

These 15 creatures are also masters of disguise. Can you spot them incognito in their natural habitats?

Can you spot the snow leopard on this snowy terrain?

Where's the snow leopard?

If you look carefully, you can see a snow leopard walking along the rocks.

The snow leopard blends in seamlessly to the color of the ground.

There's the snow leopard.

It’s hard to see, but it’s there.

Can you tell what animal is hiding in this tree trunk?

What animal is it?

It’s practically the same color as the bark.

It’s a gecko.

There's the gecko.

Leaf-tailed geckos look just like tree bark.

Can you find the lizard against this black and white speckled background?

Where's the lizard?

The lizard has a spotted pattern just like its surroundings.

It’s crawling diagonally.

There's the lizard.

Most people would probably miss it from far away.

Which is the leaf and which is the leaf mantis?

Can you tell the real leaf from the leaf mantis?

Leaf mantises are masters of disguise.

The insect’s appendages look just like the leaf it’s sitting on.

There it is.

It’s not called a leaf mantis for nothing.

Can you see the toad on the Amazon forest floor?

Where's the toad?

Its body is the same color as the leaves.

The toad looks like another fallen leaf.

There it is.

Its eyes are a bit of a giveaway.

Where’s the moth?

Can you find the moth?

It’s hard to see against the tree’s surface.

The outline of the moth is barely visible.

There's the moth.

Its head is slightly darker and more visible than its wings.

Where is the flat sole fish in this photo?

Can you spot the fish?

It’s the same color as the sand.

Flat sole fish imitate the color of the ocean floor where they live.

There it is.

Their eyes are on one side of their body since they swim flat against the sea floor.

Can you spot the spider?

Where's the spider?

There’s a spider hiding somewhere on the tree bark.

Its segmented body is just barely visible.

There's the spider.

The spider’s brown pattern fits right in with the tree bark.

What about this sand spider?

Can you find the spider?

There’s a sand spider there somewhere.

It almost appears translucent.

There's the spider.

Sand spiders bury themselves to ambush their prey.

How many deer can you find in this photo?

Do you see the deer?

They’re hard to spot.

There are three of them.

There they are.

The deer are difficult to see through the branches.

Can you tell what animals is on the tree?

It's there somewhere.

It resembles the growths on the tree trunk.

It’s a Vietnamese mossy frog.

It's a frog.

Vietnamese mossy frogs disguise themselves as patches of moss.

There’s an animal hiding in this reef. Can you tell what it is?

What is it?

It’s difficult to tell where the creature begins and reef ends.

It’s a devil scorpionfish.

It's hiding in the reef.

The venomous fish wait in coral reefs to ambush their prey.

There’s a well-hidden lizard on this tree trunk. Can you detect it?

There's a lizard there somewhere.

It’s expertly camouflaged.

It’s small, but it’s there.

There's the lizard.

It’s hard to tell that anything is there.

Eurasian woodcocks camouflage themselves in wooded areas. Can you spot one in this photo?

Where's the Eurasian woodcock?

Eurasian woodcocks are birds native to temperate and subarctic Eurasia.

It’s sitting in the grass.

There it is.

Eurasian woodcocks perform special courtship flights known as roding.

Can you spot the jaguar?

Where's the jaguar?

No pun intended.

It’s barely visible through the branches.

There's the jaguar.

The jaguar’s spots blend in with its environment.