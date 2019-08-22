Can you spot the camouflaged animals in these photos?

- source
- Ruzi Liskova/Shutterstock
- Some animals have the ability to blend in with their surroundings as a defense mechanism.
- Can you spot these 15 camouflaged animals in the wild?
Chameleons aren’t the only animals that can blend in with their surroundings.
These 15 creatures are also masters of disguise. Can you spot them incognito in their natural habitats?
Can you spot the snow leopard on this snowy terrain?
- source
- outcast85/Shutterstock
If you look carefully, you can see a snow leopard walking along the rocks.
The snow leopard blends in seamlessly to the color of the ground.
- source
- outcast85/Shutterstock, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER
It’s hard to see, but it’s there.
Can you tell what animal is hiding in this tree trunk?
- source
- Anna Veselova/Shutterstock
It’s practically the same color as the bark.
It’s a gecko.
- source
- Anna Veselova/Shutterstock, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER
Leaf-tailed geckos look just like tree bark.
Can you find the lizard against this black and white speckled background?
- source
- OlegD/Shutterstock
The lizard has a spotted pattern just like its surroundings.
It’s crawling diagonally.
- source
- OlegD/Shutterstock, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER
Most people would probably miss it from far away.
Which is the leaf and which is the leaf mantis?
- source
- Forest man72/Shutterstock
Leaf mantises are masters of disguise.
The insect’s appendages look just like the leaf it’s sitting on.
- source
- Forest man72/Shutterstock, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER
It’s not called a leaf mantis for nothing.
Can you see the toad on the Amazon forest floor?
- source
- Fabio Maffei/Shutterstock
Its body is the same color as the leaves.
The toad looks like another fallen leaf.
- source
- Fabio Maffei/Shutterstock, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER
Its eyes are a bit of a giveaway.
Where’s the moth?
- source
- Katarina Christenson/Shutterstock
It’s hard to see against the tree’s surface.
The outline of the moth is barely visible.
- source
- Katarina Christenson/Shutterstock, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER
Its head is slightly darker and more visible than its wings.
Where is the flat sole fish in this photo?
- source
- Tropical studio/Shutterstock
It’s the same color as the sand.
Flat sole fish imitate the color of the ocean floor where they live.
- source
- Tropical studio/Shutterstock, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER
Their eyes are on one side of their body since they swim flat against the sea floor.
Can you spot the spider?
- source
- Decha Thapanya/Shutterstock
There’s a spider hiding somewhere on the tree bark.
Its segmented body is just barely visible.
- source
- Decha Thapanya/Shutterstock, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER
The spider’s brown pattern fits right in with the tree bark.
What about this sand spider?
- source
- Ruzi Liskova/Shutterstock
There’s a sand spider there somewhere.
It almost appears translucent.
- source
- Ruzi Liskova/Shutterstock, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER
Sand spiders bury themselves to ambush their prey.
How many deer can you find in this photo?
- source
- critterbiz/Shutterstock
They’re hard to spot.
There are three of them.
- source
- critterbiz/Shutterstock, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER
The deer are difficult to see through the branches.
Can you tell what animals is on the tree?
- source
- alslutsky/Shutterstock
It resembles the growths on the tree trunk.
It’s a Vietnamese mossy frog.
- source
- alslutsky/Shutterstock, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER
Vietnamese mossy frogs disguise themselves as patches of moss.
There’s an animal hiding in this reef. Can you tell what it is?
- source
- Kristina Vackova/Shutterstock
It’s difficult to tell where the creature begins and reef ends.
It’s a devil scorpionfish.
- source
- Kristina Vackova/Shutterstock, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER
The venomous fish wait in coral reefs to ambush their prey.
There’s a well-hidden lizard on this tree trunk. Can you detect it?
- source
- Alikosina/Shutterstock
It’s expertly camouflaged.
It’s small, but it’s there.
- source
- Alikosina/Shutterstock, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER
It’s hard to tell that anything is there.
Eurasian woodcocks camouflage themselves in wooded areas. Can you spot one in this photo?
- source
- serkan mutan/Shutterstock
Eurasian woodcocks are birds native to temperate and subarctic Eurasia.
It’s sitting in the grass.
- source
- serkan mutan/Shutterstock, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER
Eurasian woodcocks perform special courtship flights known as roding.
Can you spot the jaguar?
- source
- FCG/Shutterstock
No pun intended.
It’s barely visible through the branches.
- source
- FCG/Shutterstock, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER
The jaguar’s spots blend in with its environment.
