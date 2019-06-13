10 animals that aren’t as dangerous as you think

caption Sharks aren’t as dangerous as they seem. source Barcroft Media/Getty Images

Stingrays aren’t aggressive animals and rarely attack humans.

You’re more likely to be crushed to death by a falling vending machine than eaten by a shark.

Vultures mostly eat prey that is already dead.

A popular rhyme about coral snakes claims “red touches yellow, you’re a dead fellow,” but they haven’t killed anyone since the 1960s.

Animals like sharks, snakes, and spiders have built up a reputation as lethal predators thanks to Hollywood movies and media attention surrounding rare fatal encounters.

While some wild animals will attack if they feel threatened, many of them are more likely to run away. And if they do bite or sting, the attacks are rarely fatal.

Here are 10 animals whose bark is worse than their bite.

Stingrays

caption Stingrays don’t usually attack. source Richard Whitcombe/Shutterstock

Steve Irwin tragically died when a stingray barb pierced his heart in 2006, but deaths from stingray attacks are rare. They’re not aggressive animals; if they feel threatened, they’ll usually swim away, according to South Australia’s Department for Environment and Water.

Most stingray attacks are the result of accidentally stepping on one in shallow water, causing painful but non-lethal foot injuries. There are only one or two deaths from stingray attacks every few years.

Black widow spiders

caption Black widow bites are rarely fatal. source Shenrich91/Wikimedia Commons/Creative Commons

Black widow spiders have a reputation as deadly, poisonous spiders, but the truth is that they rarely bite. A 2014 study in Animal Behavior found that poking a black widow spider multiple times wouldn’t usually be enough to provoke it to attack. It was only after pinching the length of its body that it would strike.

Black widow bites are also treatable and rarely fatal – out of 1,866 black widow bites in 2013, none of them resulted in deaths, according to Live Science.

Alligators

Between 1928 and 2009, 24 people died from alligator attacks out of 567 reported incidents, according to the journal of the Wilderness Medical Society. Most of them happened in Florida.

Alligators are less dangerous than crocodiles because they’re pickier eaters that target small prey, whereas crocodiles will eat anything that moves.

Bears

The National Park Service reports that in Yellowstone National Park, the odds of being injured by a grizzly bear are one in 2.7 million visits. The chances of that injury being fatal are even smaller.

Bear encounters are actually more dangerous for the bears themselves. In a study of 600 bear run-ins with humans, the bears ended up dying 34% of the time.

Sharks

Out of the nearly 500 species of sharks in the world, only about 12 of them pose any threat to humans. Despite the portrayal of sharks as bloodthirsty hunters hungry for human flesh in movies like “Jaws,” most sharks stick to a diet of fish, plants, marine mammals, and other sharks.

An average of six people die from shark attacks every year, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History. That means you’re more likely to die from a dog attack or a falling vending machine.

Mountain lions

caption Mountain lions rarely attack humans. source Debbie Steinhausser/Shutterstock

Mountain lions rarely attack humans, and even if they do, most of the time people can drive them away successfully. Between 1986 and 2014, there were only three fatal mountain lion attacks in California, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Vultures

caption Vultures don’t usually eat live prey. source fernando sanchez/Shutterstock

Vultures may look threatening with sharp claws and beaks, but they don’t pose much of a threat to humans. They rarely ever eat live prey and feast mostly on dead animals. This diet plays an important role in maintaining ecosystems by preventing animal carcasses from spreading disease.

Coral snakes

caption Coral snakes aren’t as deadly as a popular rhyme would make them seem. source Jay Ondreicka/Shutterstock

A popular rhyme was invented to help people distinguish between harmless milk snakes and venomous coral snakes: “Red touches black, okay Jack. Red touches yellow, you’re a dead fellow.”

Coral snakes are the second most venomous snakes in the world, but they are considered less dangerous than rattlesnakes and haven’t killed anyone since the 1960s. Their venom can take hours to cause any symptoms in humans.

Whip scorpions

caption Whip scorpions don’t sting. source Dr Morley Read/Shutterstock

Whip scorpions may look like regular scorpions, but they can’t bite or sting and are more of a household pest than a deadly poisonous predator.

Bats

caption Most bats don’t have rabies. source belizar/Shutterstock

Bats are often thought of as dangerous because their bites can give people rabies. According to the United States Geological Survey, less than 1% of bats have rabies, a rate lower than many other mammals.