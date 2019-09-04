17 animals that have broken world records

caption Purin the beagle caught 14 mini soccer balls in one minute. source Courtesy of Guinness World Records

From a Great Dane that stood more than 7 feet tall to a slam-dunking rabbit with major basketball skills, there’s quite a roster of animals that have broken world records, either for boasting extreme physical features or completing unique activities, like riding bicycles or jumping rope.

Guinness World Records, which markets itself as an authority on all world records, documents not only the accomplishments of humans, but also those of animals – from domestic pets like cats and dogs to wild creatures, including crocodiles, pandas, and more.

Keep reading to learn about 17 animals that have held or currently hold world records.

A Great Dane named Zeus was the tallest dog ever, measuring 7 feet, 4 inches when standing on his hind legs.

caption Zeus the Great Dane. source Courtesy of Guinness World Records

Zeus, a Great Dane, is the Guinness World Record-holder for the world’s tallest dog. Zeus died in 2014 at the age of 5. As of 2019, his record-breaking height – 7 feet, 4 inches when he stood on his hind legs – has yet to be beaten.

Zeus set the world record in 2011.

A 187-year-old tortoise named Jonathan became the world’s oldest-known, living land animal.

caption Jonathan the tortoise is pictured in 2017. source GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP/Getty Images

Jonathan the tortoise has seen it all. Guinness World Records announced in February 2019 that Jonathan turns 187 years old this year, which makes him the oldest-known land animal alive. He was born around 1832 and has lived through both World Wars, the completion of the Eiffel Tower, and the first powered flight, according to Guinness World Records.

A bunny named Bini achieved the most basketball slam dunks by a rabbit in one minute.

caption Bini the bunny. source Guinness World Records

A bunny named Bini holds a Guinness World Record for the most basketball slam dunks made by a rabbit in one minute. The rabbit, of the Holland Lop breed, made seven slam dunks in the 60-second time slot.

Bini set the world record in 2016.

A cat named Barivel is the longest domestic cat in the world, measuring more than 3 feet, 11 inches.

caption Barivel the cat. source Courtesy of Guinness World Records

Barivel, a Maine Coon cat, is 3 feet, 11.2 inches long, making him the world’s longest (living) domestic cat. Barivel lives with his owner in Viegevano, Pavia, Italy.

Barivel set the record in 2018.

A cow named Blosom was the world’s tallest — measuring more than 6 feet in height.

caption Blosom the cow. source Courtesy of Guinness World Records

Blosom was 74.8 inches – or 6.23 feet – tall. Owned by Patricia Meads-Hanson of Orangeville, Illinois, Blosom died in May 2015 at age 13, according to Guinness World Records.

Blosom set the world record in May 2014.

A dog named Norman traveled the fastest 30 meters (98.4 feet) on a bicycle and on a scooter by a canine.

caption Norman the Briard dog in 2012. source Katie Falkenberg/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A Briard dog named Norman holds two world records for his two-wheel driving skills. Norman traveled the fastest 30 meters (98.4 feet) on a scooter and bicycle by a dog.

Norman clocked in at 20.77 seconds on a scooter in July 2013, and his bicycle time was just over 55 seconds, which he completed in 2014.

In 2017, Norman was diagnosed with lymphoma, according to the Guinness World Records article. The world record-breaking canine has since amassed a large following on Facebook, where fans follow his treatment journey – as well as his latest tricks.

A longhorn named Poncho Via broke two world records for its massive horns: the largest horn spread on a living steer, and the largest horn on a living steer.

caption The record-breaking longhorn, Poncho Via. source Courtesy of Guinness World Records

A Texas longhorn from Alabama named Poncho Via has massive horns that span 10 feet, 7.4 inches. That’s more than twice the width of a concert grand piano, according to Guinness World Records. In May 2019, Poncho Via the longhorn broke two records: the largest horn spread on a living steer, and the largest horn on a living steer.

A beagle named Purin holds a world record for traveling 10 meters (32.8 feet) on a ball in around nine seconds.

caption Purin the beagle. source Courtesy of Guinness World Records

Purin, a beagle from Japan, is small but mighty and has set multiple world records. She traveled 10 meters (32.8 feet) on a rolling ball in a record-breaking time of 9.45 seconds, according to Guinness World Records.

Purin set the record in 2017.

Purin the beagle also caught 14 mini-soccer balls in one minute, the most achieved by a dog.

caption Purin, the world record-holding beagle. source Courtesy of Guinness World Records

Purin set another world record by catching 14 mini soccer balls in one minute. For the activity, Purin’s owner, Makoto Kumagai, threw the balls to his talented beagle, according to Guinness World Records.

Purin set the record for catching the mini-soccer balls in 2015. Additionally, Purin has one more record for completing 51 successful jump-rope skips with her owner in one minute, which the duo achieved in May 2016.

A bunny named Franchesca holds a world record for having the longest fur on a rabbit.

caption Franchesca the rabbit. source Josh Freund/Barcroft USA/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Franchesca, a rabbit owned by Betty Chu in Morgan Hill, California, has fur that measures 14.37 inches in length. Franchesca is an English Angora rabbit, which is commonly mistaken for a Pekingese dog, according to Guinness World Records.

Franchesca set the record in 2014.

An Irish wolfhound named Keon holds the world record for having the longest dog tail, measuring more than 30 inches.

caption Keon, who has the world’s longest dog tail. source Courtesy of Guinness World Records

The record for the dog with the longest tail belongs to Keon, an Irish wolfhound with a tail that measures 30.2 inches.

Keon, who resides in Westerlo, Belgium, and is owned by Ilse Loodts, set the record in 2015.

Pandas He He and Mei Mei were the first panda twins born to a captive mother and wild father.

caption He He and Mei Mei the pandas. source Wang Xiao/Chengdu Economic Daily/Visual China Group via Getty Images

Twin pandas He He and Mei Mei were born in July 28 at Hetaoping Wilderness Training Base in Suchuan Provine, China, and were the first panda twins born to a captive mother and wild father. The name He He translates to “Harmony,” and Mei Mei translates to “Beautiful.”

The pandas were also the smallest placental mammal babies relative to adults, meaning they had a record-breaking size difference when they were born compared with the size of a full-grown giant panda, according to Guinness World Records.

A bloodhound named Tigger set a record for having the longest dog ears.

caption Tigger the bloodhound. source Courtesy of Guinness World Records

Tigger the bloodhound holds a world record for the length of his ears, which measured 13.5 and 13.75 inches – the longest ears on a dog. Tigger died in 2009, according to Guinness World Records.

Tigger set the world record in 2004.

A manatee named Snooty lived until he was 69 years old, becoming the oldest manatee in captivity ever.

caption Snooty was the oldest manatee in captivity. source Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Born in July 1948, Snooty the manatee resided at the South Florida Museum in Bradenton, Florida, where he lived until July 23, 2017 – two days after his 69th birthday, according to Guinness World Records. The massive sea animal lived in a pool with more than 60,000 gallons of water and three other manatees, Randall, Baca, and Gale.

A Saint Bernard named Mochi is the dog with the world’s longest tongue, measuring more than 7 inches.

caption Mochi the St. Bernard. source Guinness World Records

Mochi, a Saint Bernard dog owned by Carla and Craig Rickert of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, holds the world record for having the longest dog tongue, measuring 7.31 inches.

Mochi set the world record in April 2016.

A crocodile named Cassius is the largest living crocodile in captivity — measuring more than 17 feet in length, the size of two ping-pong tables laid end-to-end.

caption Cassius the crocodile. source Bob Stilwell/Shutterstock

Cassius, a crocodile living in a wildlife park that sits in the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, is the largest crocodile in captivity, according to Guinness World Records. Cassius measures 17 feet, 11 inches, which is the size of two ping-pong tables laid end-to-end.

Cassius became the largest living crocodile in captivity in 2011.

Maymo the Lemon Beagle became the most-viewed animal on YouTube with more than 695 million views in March 2018.

caption Maymo the Lemon Beagle. source Maymo

Maymo stars on a YouTube channel aptly titled Maymo. Guinness World Records announced that in March 2018, the videos of Maymo and his canine brother, Potpie, had more than 695 million views and counting.

Maymo the Lemon Beagle became the world’s most-viewed animal on YouTube in March 2018.