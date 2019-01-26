Ann Coulter says she made a mistake on Trump: ‘I’m a very stupid girl’

caption Ann Coulter. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter lashed out at President Donald Trump Friday for signing a bill to reopen the government that did not include funding for the border wall.

After host Bill Maher called Trump a “lying con man,” Coulter retracted her previous support for Trump, saying she was a “very stupid girl.”

Conservative personalities spoke out after Trump announced that he would sign the bill Friday with a wide variety of criticism and analysis. Some said the president caving to lawmakers.

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter lashed out at President Donald Trump Friday night over his signing of a bill that would temporarily open the government that did not include any money for his border wall.

Coulter slammed Trump for the concession, telling “Real Time” host Bill Maher *that the president had broken* “the promise he made every day for 18 months.”

“Now you’re finding out he’s a lying con man,” Maher said. “What was your first clue?”

Over laughs and shouts from the audience, Coulter replied “Okay, I’m a very stupid girl, fine.”

Coulter continued to rail against Trump’s proposed border wall as a whole, saying it was only good for “employers” and the elite rich, offering the Koch brothers and Rupert Murdoch as examples.

“It’s all of mass immigration, it’s our legal immigration, it’s no E-Verify,” Coulter said, not offering any further explanation. “The wall is a big part of that, and you’re being played to have everyone keep acting like this is some racist thing.”

Coulter continued: “It’s great for the rich… bad for people who work.”

Coulter added: “It’s good for me, but I care about my fellow Americans and the working class.”

Over the first two years of Trump’s presidency, Coulter’s support for the president turned to biting criticism as months passed and no actions were taken to construct the wall.

Days before the government entered a partial shutdown on December 22, 2018, Coulter said Trump was “dead in the water if he doesn’t build that wall.”

Read more: Trump signs bill to reopen government for 3 weeks, ending record 35-day shutdown

Coulter’s appearance came hours after she invoked the memory of former President George H.W. Bush, who passed away in November 2018, to call Trump “the biggest wimp to ever serve as President of the United States.”

Good news for George Herbert Walker Bush: As of today, he is no longer the biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 25, 2019

After Trump announced he had signed a bill to provide temporary funds to reopen government agencies until February 15, conservative personalities offered a wide variety of analysis and criticism for what some called a “cave.”

In his speech announcing the reopening of the government, Trump mentioned the border wall and threatened to shut down the government again if Democratic lawmakers did not include it in the budget.

“We really have no choice but to build a powerful wall or steel barrier,” the president said. “If we don’t get a fair deal from Congress, the government will either shut down on February 15 – again – or I will use the powers afforded to me under the laws and the Constitution of the United States to address this emergency.”

Trump also doubled down on his previous threats declare a national emergency, bypassing Congress and securing funds for the wall.

“As everyone knows, I have a very powerful alternative, but I didn’t want to use it at this time,” Trump said.