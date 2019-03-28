Fake heiress and alleged socialite scammer Anna Delvey hired a stylist to dress her for her trial

caption Anna Delvey enters a New York State Supreme Court courtroom on the first day of her trial on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. source Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER

Anna Delvey hired Anastasia Nicole Walker, a celebrity stylist, to help dress her for her trial.

Delvey – whose real name is Anna Sorokin – is standing trial for allegedly stealing money by pretending to be a German heiress while ascending New York City’s socialite scene.

Her attorney says Delvey’s fashion sense is an important part of how she wants to present her image before the jury.

Anna Delvey is employing Anastasia Nicole Walker, a celebrity stylist and style consultant, to help her make fashion choices during her ongoing criminal trial.

Walker’s employment was first reported by GQ. She’s worked with Travis Scott, Courtney Love, Madonna, Kanye West, G Eazy, T-Pain, and other celebrities, according to her website. Walker’s website also says she’s worked for GQ, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and W.

Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, showed up to court on Wednesday wearing a sleek black sleeveless dress with a black choker, tights, and flats. She carried a beige sweater in her handcuffed hands while entering the courtroom and wore it after she was seated before the bench. On Thursday, she wore “a see-through Yves Saint Laurent blouse and pleated slacks by Victoria Beckham,” according to the New York Post.

“I will say obviously there are challenges to styling someone who’s currently incarcerated – there’s a lot imitations to what you can and cannot wear in court,” Walker told BuzzFeed News. “People are people. I have a good reputation. That doesn’t bother me.”

caption Anna Delvey in court Wednesday. source Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER

Prosecutors say Delvey stole around $275,000 from financial institutions, hotels, and various other companies and individuals by posing as a German heiress and falsifying financial documents. She’s become something of a folk legend in the New York city social scene, being called the “Soho grifter,” “fake heiress,” and “socialite scammer.”

Walker also may be behind the Instagram account Anna Delvey Court Looks, which is posting photos of Delvey’s outfits. The account said that Delvey’s dress was a 2019 Michael Kors shift dress, though INSIDER couldn’t find a matching one online. The New York Post reported that it was made by Miu Miu.

Todd Spodek, Delvey’s attorney, told GQ that he hired Walker to help demonstrate her image. In court Wednesday, Spodek argued that Delvey’s business plans – to create an arts and restaurant center called the Anna Delvey Foundation – were perfectly legitimate, and that the financial institutions that dealt with her were at fault.

“It is imperative that Anna dress appropriately for the trial. Anna’s style was a driving force in her business, and life, and it is a part of who she is,” Spodek told GQ. “I want the jury to see that side of her and enlisted a stylist to assist in [selecting] the appropriate outfits for trial.”

Read more: Prosecutors say alleged socialite scammer Anna Delvey pretended to be an influencer and went on a lavish Morocco trip ‘fit for a Kardashian’

Delvey had a fashion snafu during the jury selection process. According to the New York Post, Spodek dispatched an associate to buy her some clothes from H&M after the trial judge ordered her to change out of her Riker’s Island prison outfit. The judge said she didn’t want the khaki uniform to prejudice the jurors who will decide Delvey’s fate. She eventually changed into a double-breasted black blazer over a beige blouse, bright white sneakers, and the same large black glasses she’s been wearing during the trial.

Delvey is charged with 10 counts of theft, larceny, or attempting to commit theft or larceny. Neither Walker nor Spodek immediately responded to INSIDER’s requests for comment about her style.