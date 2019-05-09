Socialite scammer Anna Delvey has been sentenced to prison

Anna Delvey was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison for her fake heiress scam.

Delvey – whose real name is Anna Sorokin – was convicted of eight charges related to a scheme where she tried to get socialites and bankers to give her more than $22 million.

In her sentencing, Judge Diane Kiesel said Delvey showed no remorse. Delvey threw tantrums about her clothing that repeatedly held up the trial.

“I am stunned by the depth of the defendant’s deception,” Kiesel said.

She’ll also have to pay $200,000 in restitution and another $24,000 in fines. ICE plans to deport her to Germany after her sentence.

Socialite scammer Anna Delvey was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison Thursday.

The sentence comes after she was convicted of eight charges related to a long-running scam where she pretended to be a German heiress and tried to trick banks into giving her more than $22 million in loans.

In a monthlong trial that ended in April, Delvey – whose real name is Anna Sorokin – was ultimately convicted of eight charges of theft, larceny, and attempted theft and larceny.

It was all part of a scheme where she used her imaginary fortune of $60 million to scam bankers and socialites. Her defense attorney, Todd Spodek, argued that she was just trying to “fake it ’till she made it” to get a loan to fund the Anna Delvey Foundation, a proposed mixed-use art and restaurant space.

In her sentencing decision, Judge Diane Kiesel said she found Delvey showed little remorse during the trial. She was more upset over her outfits – breaking down in tears and delaying the trial over tantrums because of her clothing – than when the witnesses she scammed appeared on the stand to testify against her.

“I am stunned by the depth of the defendant’s deception,” she said. “Ms. Sorokin didn’t have big money. All she had was a big scam.”

Kiesel also blasted Delvey’s online fans, saying that she hopes the sentence will show that “her behavior is unacceptable and there are consequences.”

The sentence is what Catherine McCaw, the lead Manhattan Assistant District Attorney trying the case, asked for. It’s slightly below the 15-year maximum sentence for the charges on which Delvey was convicted.

Todd Spodek, Delvey’s attorney, asked that she be given time served, telling the judge that it was “an opportunity for you to do criminal justice reform.”

Kiesel said the 561 days Delvey spent on Rikers Island will be credited toward her sentence. She also ordered that she pay $198,956.19 in restitution and $24,000 in fines

During the trial, Delvey was acquitted on two of the 10 charges prosecutors brought against her. One of the acquitted charges was for allegedly scamming Rachel Williams, a former Vanity Fair photo editor she took on a trip to Morocco – and then stuck with the $62,000 bill.

Williams is due to come out with a book in July about her experience, adapted from a long Vanity Fair article she published in May 2017. Her experience is also being adapted into an HBO project with Lena Dunham.

Netflix is also working on a series based on Delvey’s experience, based on a New York magazine article that first brought Delvey’s scam to widespread attention. Netflix purchased the rights to Delvey’s life story for the project, sources with knowledge of the deal told INSIDER, but the money will go toward the restitution fund.

Following Delvey’s sentence, Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans to deport her to Germany, where she is a citizen. Employees of the German Consulate were present in the Manhattan Supreme Court courtroom where Delvey was sentenced.