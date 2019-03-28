Here’s every witness who could testify against the ‘fake heiress’ at her criminal trial — and the list includes one of Uma Thurman’s exes

caption Anna Delvey enters a New York State Supreme Court courtroom on the first day of her trial on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. source Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER

Anna Delvey – aka Anna Sorokin, the alleged “Soho grifter” who pretended to be a German heiress – is standing trial for larceny and theft.

Prosecutors lined up a list of 49 different potential witnesses, exclusively obtained by INSIDER.

The list includes Rachel Williams, a former Vanity Fair photo editor who befriended Delvey, and millionaire hotel mogul André Balazs, who’s been romantically linked to Uma Thurman, Courtney Love, and Rachel Handler.

Most of the list are people who work at financial institutions allegedly scammed by Delvey. It’s unlikely that they’ll all appear on the stand.

Read the full list below.

INSIDER exclusively obtained the list of witnesses prosecutors said could testify against Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin.

Delvey has been charged with 10 counts of theft, larceny, or attempted theft or larceny. Prosecutors say she misrepresented herself as a German heiress and falsified financial documents to gain access to New York’s socialite community. With those connections, Delvey lived a jet-set lifestyle and left banks, hotels, and friends with the bill.

Delvey pleads innocent of all charges. Her attorney, Todd Spodek, said in court Wednesday that her actions amounted to racking up unpaid debts, which is a civil matter rather than a crime like larceny or theft. The trial began on Wednesday.

caption Hotelier André Balazs in 2016. source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Soho Beach House

Among the list of witnesses for the prosecution is André Balazs, the millionaire hotel mogul who was engaged to Uma Thurman between 2004 and 2007, and dated her again in 2015 and 2016. He’s also previously dated Courtney Love and Rachel Handler.

Rachel Williams, a former Vanity Fair photo editor who wrote about her experience with Delvey for the magazine, is also on the list of witnesses. In their opening statement Wednesday, prosecutors cited a lavish trip to Morocco, which Delvey told Williams to pay for, as an example of how she ran her alleged scam. Spodek said Delvey intended to pay Williams back for the expenses incurred on the trip.

Read more: Prosecutors say alleged socialite scammer Anna Delvey pretended to be an influencer and went on a lavish Morocco trip ‘fit for a Kardashian’

The list also includes financial groups like Citibank, Fortress Investment Group, Blade Financial Services, and Santander.

The trial is scheduled to end on April 26, so it’s unlikely that prosecutors will have the chance to call every single member of the 49-person list to the stand. The New York Post previously reported that Assistant District Attorney Catherine McCall, who is prosecuting the case, intends to call between 20 and 25 witnesses.

Here’s the full list of potential witnesses for the prosecution. Some witnesses are identified only by their institution.