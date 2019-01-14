Anna Faris congratulates ex-husband Chris Pratt on his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger

caption Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images, and Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Chris Pratt revealed his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger on Sunday, after dating for several months.

Anna Faris, who was married to Pratt for eight years, sent well wishes to the couple.

“I’m so happy for you both!! Congratulations!” she commented on the photo shared by the “Avengers: Infinity War” star on Instagram.

Anna Faris congratulated ex-husband Chris Pratt after he revealed his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Pratt shared the news on Sunday by posting a photo with Schwarzenegger showing off her sparkling ring.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” the actor captioned the photo.

Faris, who was married to the “Avengers: Infinity War” star for eight years, commented on the image and said: “I’m so happy for you both!! Congratulations!”

caption Anna Faris congratulated Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger on their engagement. source Chris Pratt/Instagram

Since revealing their surprising split in August 2017, Faris and Pratt have remained on amicable terms. In addition to co-parenting their son named Jack, Faris shared kind words about her ex during an interview with People.

“We’ll always have each other and be incredible friends,” she told them in October 2017.

Read more: Inside Anna Faris and Chris Pratt’s Hollywood love story – and their shocking divorce

Both Faris and Pratt have moved on to other relationships as well. The “Mom” star has reportedly been dating cinematographer Michael Barrett since September 2017. Pratt and Schwarzenegger were first photographed together in June 2018 and the 39-year-old “Jurassic World” actor confirmed their relationship with a post to celebrate Schwarzenegger’s 29th birthday in December 2018.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.