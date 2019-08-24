Watch Anna Kendrick play Santa’s daughter on an adventure to save Christmas in the first trailer for Disney’s ‘Noelle’

- source
- Disney
- Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader are starring in a Disney holiday movie coming to the company’s streaming service, Disney Plus.
- “Noelle” will follow Santa’s son, Nick Kringle (Hader), and daughter, Noelle (Kendrick), as Nick gets ready to take on the responsibilities of his dad.
- Unfortunately, Nick gets cold feet, and it’s up to Noelle to step up and save the holiday season with Christmas quickly approaching.
- The first trailer for the film debuted Friday afternoon at Disney’s D23 Expo.
- “Noelle” will be available to stream on Disney Plus when it launches on Tuesday, November 12. Watch the trailer below.