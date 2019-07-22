Anna Wintour subtly shaded Melania Trump’s fashion sense by lauding Michelle Obama’s style

source Getty/Getty

Anna Wintour refused to talk about first lady Melania Trump’s fashion sense during a talk on “The Economist Asks” podcast Sunday.

She pivoted to talking about former first lady Michelle Obama, saying she’s “the example that I admire.”

Anna Wintour has nothing to say about Melania Trump’s sense of style.

During a talk on “The Economist Asks” podcast on Sunday, the Vogue editor-in-chief was asked what she thought about the first lady’s outfits during her recent trip to the UK.

Wintour refused to answer the question, and instead pivoted to lauding former first lady Michelle Obama.

“Well, I think first lady Michelle Obama really was so incredible in every decision she made about fashion,” Wintour said. “She supported young American designers. She supported designers, indeed, from all over the world. She was the best ambassador this country could possibly have in many ways, obviously, way beyond fashion.”

Which first lady wore the role best? Anna Wintour talks politics and fashion with @AnneMcElvoy on “The Economist asks” podcast https://t.co/0mHlLjtf06 pic.twitter.com/gIoUpd3teo — The Economist (@TheEconomist) July 21, 2019

“But she’s not the first lady now,” interviewer Anne McElvoy replied. “So what about the one you’ve got now?”

“To me, [Obama] is the example that I admire,” Wintour said.

Wintour’s refusal to address Melania’s style is perhaps not surprising considering she is a major Democratic party donor. She organized fundraisers for both of Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns, and is currently donating to the campaigns of Democratic contenders Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke, Kamala Harris, and Kirsten Gillibrand.

Michelle Obama graced the cover of Vogue three times while her husband was in office – in March 2009, April 2013, and December 2016.

In April, Melania’s then-spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told Fox News that the first lady isn’t interested in another Vogue cover.

“To be on the cover of Vogue doesn’t define Mrs. Trump; she’s been there, done that long before she was first lady,” Grisham said. “Her role as first lady of the United States and all that she does is much more important than some superficial photo shoot and cover.”

Melania Trump was on the cover of Vogue in February 2005 after she married Donald Trump.