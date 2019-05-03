Anna Wintour says her dream Met Gala guests would be Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, and that the only rule of the fashion event is that attendees not take selfies

caption Anna Wintour sat down for an interview on the “Today” show on Friday to discuss the upcoming Met Gala. source “Today”

Anna Wintour spoke about the upcoming Met Gala during an appearance on the “Today” show on Friday.

The Vogue editor said the only rule of the uber-exclusive event is that attendees not take selfies.

She also said that her dream guests would be the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex.

Anna Wintour has created one of the most exclusive events of the year in The Met Gala, which brings together the biggest names in Hollywood, the music industry, and sports every May. But she says there’s still room for improvement when it comes to the guest list.

The Vogue editor appeared on the “Today” show on Friday to discuss the upcoming gala, which marks the opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s new costume exhibit, and raises millions of dollars every year for the museum’s Costume Institute.

When asked what her dream guest for the event would be, Wintour said she had two in mind – British royals Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

“I would love to have the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge together” Wintour said on the “Today” show. “They could leave their husbands at home; it’s the two of them I want.”

Wintour also confirmed that there’s just one rule for the event, and that’s that guests not take selfies.

Of course, smartphone-equipped celebrities are bound to break that rule, as Kylie Jenner famously did in 2017.

“Well I think there are other processes in place now to take care of that, but it’s not my department,” Wintour said on the “Today” show.

The theme of this year’s gala is “Camp,” and Wintour said it’s caused quite a bit of confusion among the guests, some of whom thought it meant the outdoors.

“It is interesting when you say to people, ‘This year the exhibition is going to be on camp,’ and you see the mind going and they’re thinking hiking boots and backpacks, rope,” she said.

Instead, Wintour said the theme refers to the definition of camp that means over-the-top theatrical.

caption Wintour said her dream guests for the Met Gala would be Kate Middleton, left, and Meghan Markle, right. source Samir Hussein/Getty

“It’s nothing about nature; it’s everything that’s completely artificial and fake, and not really what you think it means,” she said.

Wintour admitted she has no idea how guests will interpret the theme, but said she’s been getting “very strange requests,” including people asking to arrive “on unusual methods of transport.”

She also has a surprise in mind to go along with the theme, and hinted that the red carpet might not be its traditional color.