Anne Hathaway wore a sparkling gown with oversized sleeves for her post-pregnancy return to the red carpet

- Anne Hathaway attended the Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday.
- She walked the red carpet in a sparkling Versace gown, which had a plunging neckline and oversized sleeves.
- To complete the look, Hathaway wore her hair in loose waves with a middle part. She also donned minimal makeup and diamond jewelry.
- This was the actor’s first red-carpet appearance since reportedly giving birth to her second child in December 2019.
Anne Hathaway returned to the red carpet in a dazzling gown on Sunday.
She attended the Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, and posed for photographs in a Versace gown covered in gold sparkles. Her dress also had a plunging neckline and long, oversized sleeves. For accessories, she chose a shiny Judith Leiber Couture clutch, gold Alexandre Birman sandals, and diamond jewelry from Messika.
This was the actor’s first red-carpet appearance since reportedly giving birth to her second child in December 2019.
For her hair and makeup, Hathaway kept things simple. Her hair was parted down the middle and curled in loose waves, while her makeup included light-pink lipstick, matching blush, and brown eyeliner.
Hathaway shared another look at her red-carpet fashion on Instagram. She shared a photo of herself looking in a mirror with her back faced to the camera, revealing that her gown also had a low-cut back.
“Welcome back xx,” she wrote as the photo’s caption.
Hathaway wore a series of stunning maternity styles on red carpets during her pregnancy. In October 2019, for example, she wore a tiered maternity blouse with white trousers while attending the red-carpet premiere of “Modern Love.”
And in August 2019, she opted for a fuchsia midi-dress designed by Brandon Maxwell. The sleeveless look featured a high-neck top, as well as three daring cutouts across the chest. Maxwell also incorporated a nod to Hathaway’s pregnancy into the red-carpet look: a white tag that read “Anne + 1.”
Representatives for Versace did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
