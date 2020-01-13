Anne Hathaway wore a sparkling gown with oversized sleeves for her post-pregnancy return to the red carpet

By
Amanda Krause
-

Anne Hathaway attends the Critics' Choice Awards in California on Sunday.

Anne Hathaway attends the Critics’ Choice Awards in California on Sunday.
Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway returned to the red carpet in a dazzling gown on Sunday.

She attended the Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, and posed for photographs in a Versace gown covered in gold sparkles. Her dress also had a plunging neckline and long, oversized sleeves. For accessories, she chose a shiny Judith Leiber Couture clutch, gold Alexandre Birman sandals, and diamond jewelry from Messika.

This was the actor’s first red-carpet appearance since reportedly giving birth to her second child in December 2019.

Anne Hathaway attends the Critics' Choice Awards in California on Sunday.

Anne Hathaway attends the Critics’ Choice Awards in California on Sunday.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

For her hair and makeup, Hathaway kept things simple. Her hair was parted down the middle and curled in loose waves, while her makeup included light-pink lipstick, matching blush, and brown eyeliner.

Anne Hathaway's gown was designed by Versace.

Anne Hathaway’s gown was designed by Versace.
Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Hathaway shared another look at her red-carpet fashion on Instagram. She shared a photo of herself looking in a mirror with her back faced to the camera, revealing that her gown also had a low-cut back.

“Welcome back xx,” she wrote as the photo’s caption.

Welcome back xx

Hathaway wore a series of stunning maternity styles on red carpets during her pregnancy. In October 2019, for example, she wore a tiered maternity blouse with white trousers while attending the red-carpet premiere of “Modern Love.”

And in August 2019, she opted for a fuchsia midi-dress designed by Brandon Maxwell. The sleeveless look featured a high-neck top, as well as three daring cutouts across the chest. Maxwell also incorporated a nod to Hathaway’s pregnancy into the red-carpet look: a white tag that read “Anne + 1.”

This fuchsia gown was designed by Brandon Maxwell.

caption
This fuchsia gown was designed by Brandon Maxwell.
source
Cindy Ord/Stringer/Getty Images

Representatives for Versace did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.