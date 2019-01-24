Anne Hathaway accidentally had an embarrassing ‘diva moment’ on the set of her new movie

caption Anne Hathaway stars in the movie “Serenity.” source NBC

Anne Hathaway unintentionally had a diva moment while on the set of her latest movie, “Serenity.”

The actress appeared on NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and discussed her experience filming the suspense film, which also stars Matthew McConaughey. When asked to list the essential items that she brought while filming for long hours on a boat, Hathaway revealed that she brought practical things, like a book and sunscreen. But her third item, a Nespresso machine, had an unintended outcome.

“I just thought, we’re going to be out there all day long and I bet they’re not going to have great coffee on the crew boat, so I was like, ‘I’m going to have an espresso machine and everyone is going to be tired, but it’s going to be OK because I’m going to show up with this Nespresso for them,” Hathaway explained.

The Oscar-winning actress went on to say that she showed up to the set with her Nespresso machine, but quickly learned that there were no outlets on the boat for her to plug in the appliance since it was a fake boat that was just used for filming purposes.

To satisfy Hathaway, the crew got a “massive” gas-powered generator and put it on the boat so she could use her machine.

“This nice thing that I wanted to do for everyone turned into the biggest diva request of all time,” the 36-year-old said. “I was so embarrassed.”

