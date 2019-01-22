Anne Hathaway says she will stop drinking for 18 years because of her son

- source
- The Ellen Show/YouTube
- Anne Hathaway appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday and revealed that she quit drinking in October 2018 and wants to avoid alcohol for 18 years.
- The “Serenity” star explained that she wants to stop drinking while her son, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman (who Hathaway welcomed with husband Adam Shulman in 2016), is living with her.
- The 36-year-old actress said that her decision was sparked after going on a tour of “the best rums” available on the island of Mauritius, where she filmed “Serenity” with co-star Matthew McConaughey.
- The following day, Hathaway was hungover and had to attend a meeting with the film’s director.
- Watch the video below (Hathaway talks about her drinking at the 1:30 mark).
