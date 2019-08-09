Anne Hathaway walked the red carpet wearing a neon-pink maternity dress with daring cutouts

- source
- Splash News
- Anne Hathaway attended the opening night of a Broadway show called “Sea Wall / A Life” on Thursday night.
- Ahead of the show, Hathaway walked the red carpet wearing a neon-pink maternity dress with daring cutouts designed by Brandon Maxwell.
- On Instagram, Hathaway revealed a hidden detail found within her dress: a white tag that read “Anne + 1.”
- Hathaway announced her second pregnancy on Instagram in late July, where she also offered support to those struggling to conceive.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
More than two weeks after announcing her second pregnancy, Anne Hathaway showcased her growing baby bump at a red-carpet premiere on Thursday.
The actress attended the opening night of “Sea Wall / A Life,” a new Broadway show, at the Hudson Theater in New York City. On the red carpet, Hathaway posed for photographers while wearing a neon-pink maternity dress designed by Brandon Maxwell.
The ensemble’s skirt extended past her knees, and its halter-style top featured three daring cutouts. She paired the look with silver heels, a red clutch, and neutral makeup.
- source
- Splash News
On Instagram, Hathaway revealed a hidden detail included on her dress: a white tag that read “Anne + 1.” The nod to her pregnancy was placed right under the Brandon Maxwell tag inside her dress.
“As if it wasn’t enough you custom-made me and the bump a knockout dress, you put this tag in it,” Hathaway wrote to Maxwell on Instagram. “Thank you, new friend.”
Read more: Anne Hathaway doubles down on giving up alcohol until her son is 18, but says she’ll spend the ‘back half of my life completely sloshed’
Hathaway previously took to Instagram on July 24 to announce her second pregnancy. She also used the post to say that neither of her pregnancies have been achieved through a “a straight line,” and offered support to those struggling to conceive.
“It’s not for a movie… #2,” Hathaway previously said on Instagram. “All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.”
Representatives for Anne Hathaway and Brandon Maxwell did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.
- Read more:
- THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ 13 years later
- Jada Pinkett Smith says women of color should’ve supported Anne Hathaway amid the white privilege controversy
- Anne Hathaway said she uses a helpful parenting tip she got from Kate Middleton
- 10 things you probably didn’t know about ‘The Princess Diaries’