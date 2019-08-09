Anne Hathaway walked the red carpet wearing a neon-pink maternity dress with daring cutouts

caption Anne Hathaway in New York City on Thursday. source Splash News

More than two weeks after announcing her second pregnancy, Anne Hathaway showcased her growing baby bump at a red-carpet premiere on Thursday.

The actress attended the opening night of “Sea Wall / A Life,” a new Broadway show, at the Hudson Theater in New York City. On the red carpet, Hathaway posed for photographers while wearing a neon-pink maternity dress designed by Brandon Maxwell.

The ensemble’s skirt extended past her knees, and its halter-style top featured three daring cutouts. She paired the look with silver heels, a red clutch, and neutral makeup.

caption Hathaway’s neon gown was designed by Brandon Maxwell. source Splash News

On Instagram, Hathaway revealed a hidden detail included on her dress: a white tag that read “Anne + 1.” The nod to her pregnancy was placed right under the Brandon Maxwell tag inside her dress.

“As if it wasn’t enough you custom-made me and the bump a knockout dress, you put this tag in it,” Hathaway wrote to Maxwell on Instagram. “Thank you, new friend.”

Hathaway previously took to Instagram on July 24 to announce her second pregnancy. She also used the post to say that neither of her pregnancies have been achieved through a “a straight line,” and offered support to those struggling to conceive.

“It’s not for a movie…⁣⁣ #2,” Hathaway previously said on Instagram.⁣ “All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.”

Representatives for Anne Hathaway and Brandon Maxwell did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.