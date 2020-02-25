Anne Hathaway is selling her NYC penthouse for $3.5 million. Look inside the elegant 2-bedroom residence that sits atop a 116-year-old mansion half a block from Central Park.

caption The Oscar-winning actress bought the co-op apartment for $2.55 million in 2016. source Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images; Emily Andrews for Sotheby’s International Realty; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Anne Hathaway is selling her New York City penthouse for $3,495,000, Sotheby’s International Realty confirmed to Business Insider.

The Oscar-winning actress bought the co-op apartment with her husband, Adam Shulman, for $2.55 million in 2016. The two-bedroom residence sits atop a Neo-Georgian mansion half a block from Central Park that was built in 1904 as one of the last private homes on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, according to the listing.

Jeremy Stein of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing for the penthouse, which has undergone extensive renovations that added white oak herringbone flooring throughout and raised the ceilings.

Take a look inside Hathaway’s elegant Manhattan penthouse.

source Emily Andrews for Sotheby’s International Realty

The penthouse sits at the top of a historic Neo-Georgian mansion built in 1904. According to the listing, the mansion was one of the last private homes built on the Upper West Side.

Access to the penthouse comes via a private key-locked elevator.

The five-story building sits on a leafy street in Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

source Google Maps

It’s only half a block from Central Park.

source Emily Andrews for Sotheby’s International Realty

The couple did extensive renovations on the home, including adding white oak herringbone floors throughout and raising the ceilings, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The living room has an ethanol fireplace and opens up to the expansive terrace.

The kitchen features 18-foot ceilings, a skylight, and a 30-inch electric range.

source Emily Andrews for Sotheby’s International Realty

All of the kitchen appliances are from Miele.

The south-facing terrace, which was also renovated, includes an outdoor dining space with room for up to eight people, a kitchen, and various lounge areas.

source Emily Andrews for Sotheby’s International Realty

Integrated lighting, audio, and irrigation systems are installed on the terrace.

Sotheby’s did not release photos of the home’s private wing, which includes a master suite with a skylight, a walk-in closet, and a bathroom with a freestanding tub, according to the listing.

source Emily Andrews for Sotheby’s International Realty

The second bedroom comes with a private bathroom as well. Both bathrooms have heated floors.