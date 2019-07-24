Anne Hathaway is pregnant with her second child after ‘going through infertility and conception hell’

caption Adam Shulman and Anne Hathaway have been married since 2012. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Anne Hathaway announced that she’s pregnant with her second child via Instagram on Wednesday.

“It’s not for a movie…⁣⁣” she wrote in the caption, adding, “#2.”

“All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies,” she continued. “Sending you extra love.”

Hathaway gave birth to her first child with husband Adam Shulman in 2016. Their son, Jonathan Rosebanks, turned 3 years old in March.

“I’ve wanted to be a mom since I was 16. I’m 30 and I want to have a family of a certain size,” Hathaway told The Telegraph back in 2012.

“I’ll start with one healthy kid but I’d like to have a few naturally and adopt,” she continued. “I gotta get on it, you know? I’d like to have as many as I can afford, not just financially but in terms of time, because you want to make sure each one feels special.”