Anne Hathaway doubles down on giving up alcohol until her son is 18, but says she’ll spend the ‘back half of my life completely sloshed’

Anne Hathaway appeared on UK talk show “Lorraine” and elaborated on her decision to quit drinking six months ago.

The 36-year-old actress said that the time she has with her son Jonathan, who she welcomed in 2016 with husband Adam Shulman, is “really precious,” so she’s planning on not consuming alcohol until he turns 18.

Hathaway went on to say that she hopes “to raise a proper, good human being, get him off to college, and then move to a vineyard. And then spend the back half of my life completely sloshed, happy, sun-drenched.”

Anne Hathaway doubled down on giving up alcohol until her son is 18, but says she’ll make it up for it later in life.

“Being with him, the time that I have with him is really precious and I do leave a lot for work, so I found that my time with him was kind of getting impacted, not necessarily by the drinking because I never went out of control around him,” Hathaway, who welcomed a son named Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman in 2016 with husband Adam Shulman, said during an appearance on UK talk show “Lorraine.” “I hate to say it, [but] when you get a little bit older, the hangovers get really bad. I had to make a choice, and I chose mornings.”

Hathaway said that she’s maintained her no-alcohol stance for approximately six months.

“I intend for it to be true,” she continued. “So far, it’s only been true for about half a year. I’ve got seventeen and a half more years to go in order for it to be true.”

The 36-year-old actress added that her plan is “to raise a proper, good human being, get him off to college, and then move to a vineyard. And then spend the back half of my life completely sloshed, happy, sun-drenched.”

In January, Hathaway appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and said that her decision to cut out alcohol was prompted after going on a tour of “the best rums” available on the island of Mauritius, where she filmed the movie “Serenity” with Matthew McConaughey. The following day, Hathaway was hungover and had to attend a meeting with the film’s director. The “Ocean’s Eight” star said that following that experience, she decided to stop drinking while her son was living at home with her.

Hathaway also spoke about her choice during an interview with Tatler magazine for their June 2019 issue.

“My issue is I just love it. So. Much,” she said. “But the way I do it makes me unavailable for my son. My last hangover lasted for five days. I’d earned it: it was a day drinking session with friends that went into an evening birthday party with one of my drinking buddies. I will never be that person who can nurse a glass of wine throughout an entire evening.”

Watch the video below (Hathaway talks about giving up alcohol at 1:55).