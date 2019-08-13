Anne Hathaway says she was told not to gain weight when she was a 16-year-old actress

Anne Hathaway opened up about body inclusivity in Hollywood and being told not to gain weight after getting a role as a teenager.

“At 16 years old, it was ‘Congratulations, you have the part. I’m not saying you need to lose weight. I’m just saying don’t gain weight.’ Which of course means you need to lose weight,” the 36-year-old actress said in a new interview with Allure.

Hathaway went on to say that when she gained 20 pounds for her role in a new Netflix movie called “The Last Thing He Wanted,” the costume designer asked if her body size is affected by her period, that way she could “make adjustments.”

“It was just this beautiful thing,” she said. “I am cautious in my praise of how Hollywood is shifting. There is so much more body inclusivity – which is great! – But the thin thing is definitely still the centralized ‘normal’ expectation.

Anne Hathaway spoke candidly about body inclusivity in Hollywood and being told not to gain weight when she was a teenager.

“At 16 years old, it was ‘Congratulations, you have the part. I’m not saying you need to lose weight. I’m just saying don’t gain weight.’ Which of course means you need to lose weight,” the 36-year-old actress said in a new interview with Allure.

Hathway went on to say that she had to gain 20 pounds for her role as Elena McMahon in the upcoming Netflix movie “The Last Thing He Wanted.” However, the discussions regarding her weight were much different when she met with the film’s costume designer.

“20 years later I have Ane Crabtree asking me what my body does on my moon – which I realized meant my period – so she can make adjustments for me,” Hathaway said. “It was just this beautiful thing. I am cautious in my praise of how Hollywood is shifting. There is so much more body inclusivity – which is great! – But the thin thing is definitely still the centralized ‘normal’ expectation.”

In recent years, the Oscar-winning actress has been more open about her body. In April 2016, Hathaway welcomed a son named Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman with husband Adam Shulman. Months later, she shared a powerful image of a pair of pants that she altered due to her increase in weight.

“There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever),” she wrote. “There is no shame if it takes longer than you think it will to lose the weight (if you want to lose it at all). There is no shame in finally breaking down and making your own jean shorts because last summers are just too dang short for this summer’s thighs.”

She added: “Bodies change. Bodies grow. Bodies shrink. It’s all love (don’t let anyone tell you otherwise).”

In 2018, the “Ocean’s Eight” star posted a video of herself exercising and shut down body shamers before they could criticize her weight.

“I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well,” she wrote. “To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you. Peace xx.”

She later appeared on NBC’s “Today” show and told co-host Hoda Kotb that she shared the video and message because she “just wanted to be able to enjoy my summer and let everybody know that I’m living in my body and I’m happy with my body.”

Hathaway also appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and said that she has learned to embrace and accept her appearance.

“One of the lucky things about being in this business for so long is that I’ve really come to terms with the pressure that you get to look a certain way as an actress, and I don’t beat myself up about that stuff anymore,” she said.