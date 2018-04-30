Passengers reveal the most annoying things people commonly do on planes

caption Expedia’s 2018 Airplane and Hotel Etiquette Survey indicated that travelers like to be left alone. source Shutterstock

Expedia released the results of its 2018 Airplane and Hotel Etiquette Survey on Monday, which revealed some of the most annoying behaviors on airplanes.

Respondents said they were bothered by smells, noise, contact, and unwanted conversation, indicating that what travelers want is personal space.

From pet peeves cited by 18,229 respondents, Expedia came up with the five most annoying types of airline passengers.

As airlines increase the number of seats on their planes and maker them smaller, the potential for passengers to feel like their personal space is being invaded has increased.

Flying is stressful to begin with, and after dealing with long security lines, expensive food, or a crowded seating area, passengers can be put on edge and become more likely to display or notice inconsiderate behavior. Expedia released the results of its 2018 Airplane and Hotel Etiquette Survey on Monday, which revealed some of the behaviors that bother air travelers most.

“Whether you’ve been on one vacation or 100, you’ve likely experienced some form of annoying behavior while traveling,” Expedia global head of communications Nisreene Atassi said in a press release. “At Expedia, we want to ensure that every leg of a traveler’s journey is enjoyable. Our goal with this study is to better understand travelers’ biggest pet peeves and offer tips to help them maximize comfort and minimize annoyances.”

The survey collected responses from 18,229 people across 23 countries. While the responses pointed to a wide range of irritating behaviors, a common theme seemed to be a preference for minimal interaction with other passengers. Respondents said they were annoyed by smells, noise, contact, and unwanted conversation, indicating that what travelers want most is personal space.

From there, Expedia came up with the five most annoying types of airline passengers. Here are the top five, along with the percentage of respondents who cited them.

5. Audio Insensitive — 29%

source Shutterstock

4. Personal Space Violators — 34%

source Shutterstock

3. The Inattentive Parent — 39%

source Shutterstock

2. The Aromatic Passenger — 43%

source Shutterstock

1. The Seat Kicker/Bumper/Grabber — 51%