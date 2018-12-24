A 19-year-old college student’s Instagram photos went viral and she’s now on the cover of Elle magazine

caption Anok Yai turned her viral success into a modeling career. source Kevin Tachman/Getty Images

Model Anok Yai is on the cover of Elle Magazine’s January 2019 issue.

The 21-year-old went viral in October 2017 when photos taken of her during a Howard University homecoming event caught the attention of several modeling agencies.

She has since appeared in campaigns for labels like Alexander Wang and Prada.

Anok Yai made a huge splash back in October 2017 when the then-19-year-old’s photos went viral on Instagram and caught the attention of several model agencies.

A year and two months later, Yai has turned her viral success into a full-fledged modeling career, complete with a photo on the cover of Elle magazine.

Yai was photographed by Max Papendieck for the magazine’s January 2019 issue, and it marks one of the first major covers Yai has landed since going viral.

Read more: A 19-year-old college student’s Instagram photos went viral – and now modeling agencies are lining up to work with her

Most of the internet was introduced to Yai when Instagram account theSUNK posted photos of her from one of Howard University’s homecoming events. The stunning photos caught the attention of several modeling agencies, which initially caught Yai by surprise.

“My phone just started vibrating rapidly for a long, long time,” she told The Boston Globe at the time. “At first, I honestly thought someone made a meme of me or something.”

The photos certainly spread as quickly as a meme, though the intent was much more positive.

“It was a dream that I always wanted, but I wasn’t sure if it was going to happen,” she said.

Before her career took off, Yai was studying biochemistry at Plymouth State University in New Hampshire. In an interview for Elle’s January 2019 Issue, Yai said that her parents – who are from Sudan and raised Yai and her five siblings in both Egypt and the United States – were initially skeptical of her decision to put her studies on the back burner to pursue modeling.

“You’re telling me that someone wants to pay for your flight to LA, pay for your hotel, and then pay you to take photos? It’s a scam!” she said her father told her when the job offers started pouring in.

Yai has since proven that her career path is the real deal. The 21-year-old is currently signed to Next Management and has been featured in campaigns for major brands such as Prada and Alexander Wang.

caption She’s appeared in campaigns for major brands like Prada. source Sean Zanni/Getty Images

She’s also has been on the covers of magazines like i-D and Dazed.

See more of Yai’s photo shoot over on Elle.

Anok Yai and Max Papendieck did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.