Another Malaysian in ‘critical condition’ after NZ volcanic eruption, police say recovering bodies now would be ‘madness’

A Malaysian is confirmed to be among the “critically injured” victims of New Zealand’s White Island volcanic eruption on Monday (Dec 9) morning.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the High Commission of Malaysia in Wellington, New Zealand, said that the victim was reported to be “in critical condition and is currently receiving treatment at Christchurch Hospital”.

This is the second Malaysian victim to be confirmed.

The High Commission said that it had not yet received further information on the Malaysian citizen who was reported dead on Tuesday (Dec 10).

It added that any Malaysians affected or at the scene should contact its office.

Six confirmed dead, eight still missing

Local paper The New Zealand Herald (NZ Herald) reported on Wednesday (Dec 11) morning that six of the 47 people on the island were confirmed dead and that 30 had been injured after the eruption.

Judy Turner, mayor of Whakatane, the nearest mainland town to White Island, told local radio Newstalk ZB that 39 people were brought off the island.

Eight people are still missing, and are presumed dead.

According to the New Zealand Police, the injured are in six hospitals around New Zealand, of which 25 are in critical condition while the remainder are “stable but serious”.

The NZ Herald also quoted New Zealand’s Ministry of Health spokesman Pete Watson as saying that most of the patients are in the four regional burn units around the country, and the rest would be transferred as soon as possible.

However, all burn units are now at full capacity and some patients well enough to travel will likely be transferred to Australian hospitals, the NZ Herald reported.

“It is possible that not all of the patients will survive. But at this stage everybody is receiving the care that they require,” Watson said.

Recovery operations would be “madness” right now

In a report, Agence France-Presse (AFP) quoted New Zealand Police Minister Stuart Nash as saying that he understood the frustration of family members who wanted their loved ones’ remains returned.

However he said “it would be madness for us to send men and women across to White Island in a situation that was not safe to them”.

“We have a responsibility to New Zealand police staff to ensure any situation we put them in is safe.”

Nash said reconnaissance flights had determined soon after survivors fled the initial blast that there was no one alive on the island.

