Anova Culinary’s smart sous vide cooker is 30% off on Amazon for Cyber Monday – here’s why you should pick one up

For Cyber Monday 2019, Amazon has slashed over $30 off the original price of the popular Anova Precision Cooker Nano (originally $99). While the price is listed at $79, once you add it to your cart you’ll be able to apply a coupon for an additional $11.01 off (you can see the extra discount in green text in the photo below). The rare Cyber Monday deal ends soon.

If you are unfamiliar with sous vide, it involves cooking food slowly in a vacuum-sealed container immersed in a water bath that remains at a constant, relatively-low temperature. I enjoy sous vide cooking because it makes it incredibly simple to prepare tender steak from even the cheapest cuts of beef. And, my pork ribs – cooked low and slow in the sous vide for up to 36 hours – always please my dinner guests.

Anova is one of the big names in immersion circulators. Insider Picks’ Lulu Chang tested the Anova Precision Cooker Nano and liked that it’s smaller and sleeker than most precision cookers. She appreciated that the Nano made it easy for her to make delicious meals. She found the app to be useful and didn’t miss the Wi-Fi connectivity found in Anova’s flagship immersion circulator. Instead, the Nano relies on Bluetooth and has a range of 30 feet.

Whether you are looking to step up your culinary skills or shopping for a holiday gift for the chef on your list, the Anova Precision Cooker Nano is a great choice.

