Ansel Elgort posted a nude photo of himself to trick fans into donating to coronavirus relief efforts

caption Ansel Elgort has starred in movies like “The Fault in Our Stars” and “Baby Driver.” source George Pimentel/WireImage

“The Fault in Our Stars” actor Ansel Elgort shared a nude picture to his Instagram Tuesday to raise money for coronavirus workers in Brooklyn.

Elgort posted a photo of himself standing naked and wet in a shower, along with the caption, “OnlyFans LINK IN BIO” – a joking reference to video subscription site OnlyFans, on which users can pay to see videos (most of them NSFW or pornographic in nature) of other users.

But instead of a link to an OnlyFans page, Elgort’s Instagram bio contained a link to a GoFundMe page raising money for food for Brooklyn healthcare workers.

In the comments section of his Instagram, Elgort’s followers, including celebrities like Cody Simpson, shared their reactions to the actor’s clever trick.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Baby Driver” actor Ansel Elgort shared a nude photo to his Instagram Tuesday to trick fans into raising money for coronavirus relief efforts.

The New York native, who’s set to star in the upcoming remake of “West Side Story,” posted a photo of himself standing naked and wet in a shower, with the caption “OnlyFans LINK IN BIO.”

Even though Elgort’s caption seemingly suggested that there was more NSFW footage available of him on OnlyFans – a video subscription service used frequently by sex workers to provide paying customers with sexually-explicit clips – the link in his Instagram bio actually went to a GoFundMe page raising money for food deliveries to Brooklyn healthcare workers.

Elgort’s ploy seemed to be working, as the GoFundMe had raised over $190,000 at the time of this article. And followers of the actor, including celebrities like Cody Simpson and Logan Paul, shared their reactions to Elgort’s clever trick.

“Fell for it hard,” Simpson commented, while Kevin Abstract from BROCKHAMPTON simply wrote, “Fire.” Diplo wrote that Elgort was “the worst” for his trick, and YouTuber Logan Paul just commented “Yes.”

Even Instagram pages for brands like MTV and PornHub got in on the action, with the MTV account wondering, “am I gonna get fired for liking this,” while PornHub’s account wrote, “This is an attack.”

While Elgort’s nude photo hack was definitely one of the more creative ways to raise money for coronavirus workers, the actor isn’t the only celebrity raising awareness about the importance of donations. Stars like Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Justin Timberlake have all donated to coronavirus-related charities or organizations.