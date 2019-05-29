Ansel Elgort posted 17 shirtless selfies to Instagram and people have a lot of questions

caption The face of 1,000 (or 17) selfies. source Getty Images

Ansel Elgort, of “Baby Driver” and “The Fault in Our Stars,” has a pretty big platform.

Early Wednesday morning, he used that platform to post 17 selfies to Instagram in the span of 10 minutes.

People have a lot of thoughts about the honestly admirable display.

Many celebrities left joking comments on the pictures.

On Twitter, the series got the meme treatment.

The phrase “relatable content” is not to be used lightly. But in the case of Ansel Elgort’s recent selfie spree, it just feels right. Early Wednesday morning, the actor of “Baby Driver” and “The Fault in Our Stars” fame, posted 17 pictures of himself – yes, as in seven more than 10 – to Instagram in the span of 10 minutes.

The pictures were taken at a variety of angles, but their energy is similar. Here’s a sampling, in close to chronological order, to give you an idea.

It’s rare that one event online is so singular, so captivating that it makes people stand still and ask “what?” However, it seems these pictures caught the attention of famous people and normies alike.

On Instagram, some celebrities responded to the series of posts.

“Um,” wrote Tommy Dorfman of “13 Reasons Why” fame.

“Dude. What is happening right now?” Zoe Kravitz asked in the comments on one picture.

“You good? Lol” asked Jonathon Cheban, noted Food God and friend of Kim Kardashian-West.

Violetta Komyshan, Elgort’s girlfriend, wrote that she had a favorite of the 17 pictures. “I think this one is the best but they’re all pretty good tbh,” she commented on what appeared to be a mirror selfie.

“Were you hacked???” Perez Hilton commented.

But on Twitter, that concern morphed into the meme treatment.

jimmy fallon, jimmy kimmel, conan & james corden scrambling to ask ansel elgort about his Instagram posts: pic.twitter.com/5zf1zco8DD — ur fave hoe (@sluttysnipples) May 29, 2019

Ansel Elgort's Instagram right now: pic.twitter.com/tFetfbt8zE — dondarrion-mifflin, this is beric (@CrypticPinecone) May 29, 2019

Loving Ansel Elgort’s edgy tribute to Andy Warhol and Marilyn Monroe pic.twitter.com/8PmjKviqmW — Austin S. Harris (@austinsharris) May 29, 2019

when you have to take 100 selfies to get one good one to post but then you remember you’re ansel elgort and you’re THAT bitch so you post all of them pic.twitter.com/D4MjXNBBO6 — ‎ ???????????????????????? (@grizzvisscr) May 29, 2019

no one: not a single soul: ansel elgort: pic.twitter.com/VN08lLVsf6 — lisa (@lisajortiz) May 29, 2019

By now, you probably get the point. But just in case, here are some more screenshots, for posterity’s sake.

caption But first, let me take a selfie. source ansel/Instragram

Summer may have just begun, but celebrity shenanigans are already in full swing.