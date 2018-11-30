The first major game of 2019 will soon be available to play free. Here’s how to get your hands on it

caption “Anthem” sounds a lot like “Destiny” — a first-person shooter with a persistent online world — except it has jetpacks! source BioWare/EA

The first major new game from the studio behind “Mass Effect” and “Dragon Age” is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in February.

The game is named “Anthem,” and it sounds a lot like EA’s version of the massively popular Activision game “Destiny.”

Though “Anthem” isn’t set for release until February, EA is offering an early chance to play the game – free! – in December. Here’s how to sign up.

It may not seem like it yet, but 2019 is just around the corner – and with a new year comes the next wave of major video games.

One of the first games of that coming wave is “Anthem,” a huge new online-only game from the folks who brought you the “Mass Effect” and “Dragon Age” franchises.

It’s set to launch on the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, and the PC on February 22 – still a few months away – but EA is offering an early chance to play the game in “alpha” form this December.

Better yet: It’s free!

caption Oh yeah? Yeah! source BioWare/EA

Playing the game is as simple as signing in with your EA Online account right here, selecting your platform, and confirming your selection.

Notably, this isn’t the final version of the game; it’s an early “alpha” version, which means it’s playable but still most likely pretty far from the game that will launch in February. Since “Anthem” is an online-only game, EA is using the alpha as a means of testing its server capacity, as well as a means of testing the game itself with fans.

So, when can you play the alpha? Soon! It’s set to run during the weekend of December 8-9, with a variety of sessions across the two days. You’ll need Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus if you want to play the alpha on the Xbox One or the PlayStation 4, and beware that the platform you choose is the only one you’ll get – you can’t choose multiple platforms with a single EA Online login.

For a taste of what you’ll experience in the “Anthem” alpha, check out this very lengthy video: