‘Anthem’ is crashing some PlayStation 4 consoles, and there’s no fix in sight

caption “Anthem” is a new game from EA’s BioWare group, available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. source EA/BioWare

One of 2019’s biggest blockbusters so far, “Anthem,” has a crazy bug on PlayStation 4.

The bug both crashes the game and outright turns off the player’s PlayStation 4 console.

As a result, Sony is reportedly offering full refunds of the game with no questions asked.

EA said it is “investigating” the bug, but there are no details on an fix.

Some “Anthem” players on PlayStation 4 are encountering a major bug that both crashes the game and outright shuts down their PS4.

It’s the latest issue for “Anthem,” a highly-anticipated blockbuster game from EA’s BioWare studio that’s been beset by complaints from critics and fans alike since its confusing launch in mid February.

Despite the game receiving multiple patches since launch, PlayStations 4 users are reporting a bug that causes a major issue: The PS4 suddenly powers off, as if it were unplugged.

caption One early “Anthem” bug kept players waiting on a loading screen that would never end. source EA/BioWare

Like a computer, the PlayStation 4 can’t simply be unplugged out of nowhere without the risk of damage. The “Anthem” bug is causing the PS4 to power off suddenly – not just go into “Rest Mode – which the console flags when you restart it.

It’s the equivalent of outright pulling the plug from the console.

Here’s Sony’s official language on how doing that could impact your console:

“Only disconnect the plug of the AC power cord from the electrical outlet when the power indicator is turned off. If you disconnect it while the power indicator is lit or blinking, data might be lost or corrupted, and the system might be damaged.”

Worse, if you have an external hard drive plugged in when the bug hits, the PlayStation 4 has to rebuild its library upon restart – a time-intensive and frustrating process.

EA said it’s “aware of a crashing issue,” and it’s asking anyone experiencing the bug to “share your crash data reports when prompted.” There’s an official thread right here, but it’s light on details – there’s no official word on a patch that will fix the issue for PlayStation 4 “Anthem” players.

In the meantime, Sony is reportedly offering refunds to some “Anthem” players who bought the game digitally through Sony’s PlayStation Store. A Sony representative didn’t return requests for official confirmation.