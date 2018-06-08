15 memorable Anthony Bourdain quotes that show why the celebrity chef and author was so beloved

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain died Friday in France at the age of 61, in what his employer CNN described as a suicide.

Known as the former executive chef of the now-closed Brasserie Les Halles, the host of CNN’s “Parts Unknown,” and the author of “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly,” Bourdain had a love for travel and food.

Bourdain also had a way with words – his memorable and colorful quotes touched the lives of those he met and those he never knew.

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was found dead in France Friday morning of what his employer CNN described as a suicide. He was 61.

Bourdain was the former executive chef of the now-closed Brasserie Les Halles, the host of CNN’s “Parts Unknown” and the author of “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.” He was equally as famous for his colorful remarks on everything from success and spontaneity to food and sex.

His quotes helped bring his adventures, experience, and wisdom into homes all over the world. As his girlfriend Asia Argento said in a statement released on Twitter, “His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many.”

Here, some of Bourdain’s most memorable advice, quotes, and quips that show why he was so beloved.

On trying new things

source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Source:“ Medium Raw: A Bloody Valentine to the World of Food and the People Who Cook” by Anthony Bourdain

On the meaning of food

source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Source: BookPage

On a quick fix

source Larry French/Getty Images; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Source: CNN

On sex

Source: “ Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly” by Anthony Bourdain

On looking for the unexpected

source Jason Kempin/Getty Images; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Source: MONEY

On success

source Dylan Rives/Getty Images; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Source: GoodReads

On being different

source Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Source: Powell’s

On embracing unpredictability

source Larry French/Getty Images; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Source: The Independent

On character

source Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Source: NBC News

On traveling

source Danny Moloshok/Reuters; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Source: Thrillist

On desires

source Carlos Barria/Reuters; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Source: GoodReads

On cheese

source Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Source:“ Medium Raw: A Bloody Valentine to the World of Food and the People Who Cook” by Anthony Bourdain

On human kindness

source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Source: MONEY

On taking the journey

source Larry French/Getty Images; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Source: “ A Cook’s Tour: Global Adventures in Extreme Cuisines” by Anthony Bourdain

On enlightenment

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Source: “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations“