15 memorable Anthony Bourdain quotes that show why the celebrity chef and author was so beloved

- Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain died Friday in France at the age of 61, in what his employer CNN described as a suicide.
- Known as the former executive chef of the now-closed Brasserie Les Halles, the host of CNN’s “Parts Unknown,” and the author of “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly,” Bourdain had a love for travel and food.
- Bourdain also had a way with words – his memorable and colorful quotes touched the lives of those he met and those he never knew.
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was found dead in France Friday morning of what his employer CNN described as a suicide. He was 61.
Bourdain was the former executive chef of the now-closed Brasserie Les Halles, the host of CNN’s “Parts Unknown” and the author of “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.” He was equally as famous for his colorful remarks on everything from success and spontaneity to food and sex.
His quotes helped bring his adventures, experience, and wisdom into homes all over the world. As his girlfriend Asia Argento said in a statement released on Twitter, “His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many.”
Here, some of Bourdain’s most memorable advice, quotes, and quips that show why he was so beloved.
On trying new things
- source
- Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
Source:“ Medium Raw: A Bloody Valentine to the World of Food and the People Who Cook” by Anthony Bourdain
On the meaning of food
- source
- Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
Source: BookPage
On a quick fix
- source
- Larry French/Getty Images; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
Source: CNN
On sex
Source: “ Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly” by Anthony Bourdain
On looking for the unexpected
- source
- Jason Kempin/Getty Images; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
Source: MONEY
On success
- source
- Dylan Rives/Getty Images; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
Source: GoodReads
On being different
- source
- Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
Source: Powell’s
On embracing unpredictability
- source
- Larry French/Getty Images; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
Source: The Independent
On character
- source
- Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
Source: NBC News
On traveling
- source
- Danny Moloshok/Reuters; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
Source: Thrillist
On desires
- source
- Carlos Barria/Reuters; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
Source: GoodReads
On cheese
- source
- Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
Source:“ Medium Raw: A Bloody Valentine to the World of Food and the People Who Cook” by Anthony Bourdain
On human kindness
- source
- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
Source: MONEY
On taking the journey
- source
- Larry French/Getty Images; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
Source: “ A Cook’s Tour: Global Adventures in Extreme Cuisines” by Anthony Bourdain
On enlightenment
- source
- Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
Source: “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations“
Remembering Anthony Bourdain
• Anthony Bourdain has died in an apparent suicide at 61
• In a 2016 interview, Anthony Bourdain talked travel, cooking with his daughter, and using his fame in a positive way
• Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain’s suicides have shocked America – here are the warning signs to look out for that someone could be in danger
• ‘Imagine walking in somebody else’s shoes for a few minutes’: Anthony Bourdain was an outspoken Trump critic, but made an effort to meet people who voted for him
• Anthony Bourdain opened up about his ‘unhappy soul’ in an interview a year before he died
• Anthony Bourdain called girlfriend Asia Argento his ‘shelter from the storm’ months before his death
• Chefs are responding to the news of Anthony Bourdain’s death with touching tributes on social media