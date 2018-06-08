Anthony Bourdain bought a painting with a chilling title days before his death, and the artist is devastated

caption Anthony Bourdain. source Robin Marchant / Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has died aged 61.

CNN reported that Bourdain was found in his hotel room on Friday morning and that suicide was the cause of death.

Just last week, Bourdain purchased a piece of artwork by John Lurie entitled, “The sky is falling, I am learning to live with it.”

"The sky is falling, I am learning to live with it."

Now in the collection of Anthony Bourdain. pic.twitter.com/AOMpxurOKI — John Lurie (@lurie_john) May 30, 2018

Lurie said he was just becoming friends with Bourdain before his death.

The US artist expressed his disbelief and sadness in a string of devastated tweets on Friday morning.

oh no Anthony Bourdain

I can't believe this — John Lurie (@lurie_john) June 8, 2018

We were just becoming friends. One of the few people I have been remotely interested in becoming friends with in years.

I am supposed to see him on Wednesday.

This is too fucked — John Lurie (@lurie_john) June 8, 2018

fuck jesus fuck – this hurts

fuck — John Lurie (@lurie_john) June 8, 2018

what are you supposed to do? I can't even breathe.

tweet about it?

fuck me man

please I dont want this to be true — John Lurie (@lurie_john) June 8, 2018

Every single tweet is about Anthony Bourdain.

He was loved and respected in all directions.

My heart is twisting in my chest.

Tears are coming down my face.

And I am fucking furious with him. — John Lurie (@lurie_john) June 8, 2018

Bourdain was in France working on his CNN show “Parts Unknown” when he was discovered dead by his friend, French chef Eric Ripert.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” CNN said in a statement Friday morning.

“His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress, as well as best practices for professionals and resources to aid in prevention and crisis situations.